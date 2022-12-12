Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?

KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.

Lauren Martinez Exits FOX5

Lauren Martinez earned her broadcast and electronic communication arts degree from San Francisco State University in 2013. While studying, she was a student reporter for State of Events, an SFSU student-produced newscast. She also interned with KQED, a media company in San Francisco.

After graduating, Martinez worked as a weekend and weekday reporter at KTVZ-TV’s NewsChannel 21 in Bend, Oregon. Before joining KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas, the anchor worked at Action News Now in Chico, California, and KGO-TV in the San Francisco Bay Area.

She also won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her story on the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Armed Occupation in Oregon in 2016.

Martinez joined KVVU-TV’s FOX5 during the pandemic in November 2020 as an anchor and reporter. She also won Emmy Awards in 2021 and 2022.

Throughout her stay at the station, Martinez covered various topics. Now the anchor is leaving FOX5 Las Vegas, and her last day at the station was December 10, 2022.

She has yet to reveal the details of her next career move and whether she will be working again. However, Martinez said on her social media, “As for what’s next, I’m looking forward to spending the holidays at home and being a full-time Pearl mom!”

And if you are wondering who Pearl is, it is her 10-year-old fur baby!