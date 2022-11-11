Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.

Lauren Freeman Exits KPRC 2

Lauren Freeman earned a BA in Communications Specialist from Baylor University. In 1998, she started her career as the editor of 25 News KXXV in Waco, Texas. Before joining KPRC 2 Houston in 2006, she worked with Waco’s KWTX News 10 and KCEN 6 News, Minneapolis’ WFTC-TV, and Jacksonville’s WJXT-TV Channel 4 News.

Freeman has anchored thousands of shows and had incredible experiences. She started at KPRC 2 as an early morning anchor and then transitioned to the 5:00 p.m. timeslot with Bill. In between, she became a mother of five beautiful children.

Advertisement

After almost 25 years in the broadcasting business, Lauren Freeman is leaving KPRC 2 to move on to other adventures. Adventures like being at her kids’ sports events, spending more time with her family, and starting a new business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Freeman (@kprc2lauren)

Advertisement

Since her announcement, people have been asking her about her next adventure. So, she posted a video recording and answered their questions.

Advertisement

After retirement, the anchor will do stories and interviews and post them on social media. Freeman is passionate about nutrition, wellness, health, and lifestyle, so her stories will be based on happy, uplifting segments. However, she has confirmed that she will not continue covering the news.

Also Read: Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Lauren Freeman’s last day on the air is on November 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. However, you can stay in touch with her through her social media pages.