After the wild success of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Netflix has answered our prayers for more with the aftershow, Tiger King and I. The special epilogue reveals what the personalities we saw in the docuseries are up to now. Jeff Lowe, Joe Exotic’s former business partner, is the unexpected star of this special. Now the focus is on the man running Joe’s Oklahoma zoo. There’s even more curiosity about his wife, Lauren Lowe, and their baby’s nanny Masha Diduk. Our Lauren Lowe wiki reveals more about Jeff Lowe’s young wife.

Lauren Lowe Is from South Carolina

Born Lauren Dropla in September 1990, she is a native of Columbia, South Carolina. Her parents, Frank and Gwen Dropla, and her sister Nicole Lee Pakileata with her husband and kids still reside in Columbia.

Her father, Frank, is a program analyst at the South Carolina State Vocational Rehabilitation Department. He’s also active in their neighbourhood which has landed him in local news a few times.

Lauren graduated from AC Flora High School in 2009 in Columbia. She would later graduate from Coker College in Hartsville in 2011.

Our new granddaughter, Sarah Evelyn Lowe. Born 9/17 – my birthday too. Lauren, my daughter, and Jeff, son-in-law doing well. Adjusting to the new "life style"

Currently, Lauren has made Oklahoma her home where she helps Jeff run the zoo. Before they settled in Oklahoma, the couple were residents of Las Vegas.

Lauren and Jeff Met in One of His Stores

Jeff Lowe had multiple business ventures and legal run-ins. But it was one of his businesses that brought him together with his wife, who is three decades his junior.

Lauren worked in a retail store in Beaufort, South Carolina, one of many stores owned by Jeff Lowe. And that’s where they met.

“On their first date, a connection was made that neither one had ever had before. They had everything in common, from being animal lovers to having the same taste in music, the same views of life and so much more,” their couple’s engagement announcement said about knowing they were “the one” for them.

Jeff and Lauren Married in 2017

Jeff Lowe struck a deal with Joe Exotic in June 2015. He’d join Joe’s zoo as a business partner and take on most of the ownership rights to prevent Carole Baskin’s efforts to collect the $1.0 million settlement from Joe.

Jeff and Lauren would then move to Oklahoma that year, taking up residence on the zoo’s property. They would be known as the zoo’s owners since then. Lauren is also an animal lover and took to the zoo life with ease.

As Jeff and Joe’s relationship soured very soon, Joe had a trying time in 2017. Meanwhile, Jeff was in high spirits as he took his relationship with Lauren to the next level.

Jeff proposed to Lauren on the famous Las Vegas strip in 2017. Few months later, they tied the knot on July 4 at the MGM Hotel in Vegas.

Lauren’s father walked her down the aisle and also served as best man. Her sister was the maid of honor and her sister’s daughter was the flower girl.

Lauren was pregnant when the couple featured in Tiger King. After their daughter, Sarah was born in 2019, they hired the beautiful Vegas-based model, Masha Diduk as a nanny. Since Jeff selected a beautiful nanny, the show’s fans have been questioning his intentions.

While Diduk watches Sarah, Jeff and Lauren handle the day-to-day operations of the zoo and also work on relocating to a new location gradually. The couple has also continued Joe’s campaign against Carole Baskin, proclaiming that she has something to do with Don Lewis’ unsolved disappearance.

