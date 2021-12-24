Lauren Bostwick Wiki: Facts about the WeatherNation Meteorologist

About Lauren Bostwick Gender Female Parents Craig Bostwick (Father), Charlotte Durham (Mother) Nationality American Job Meteorologist Alumni Texas A&M University Works For WeatherNation

Lauren Bostwick is the all-American girl next door with her blonde hair, bright smile, and charming reputation. But who is Lauren Bostwick? What drives the popular meteorologist and why did she leave her beloved home state of Texas for the polar opposite in Colorado? While much of Bostwick’s past has yet to be revealed by her, we take a look at how she has become an overnight sensation in the weather forecasting game. Check her out in this Lauren Bostwick wiki.

Who Is Lauren Bostwick?

Lauren Bostwick was raised in the small city of Aledo, located in Parker County, Texas, to her mother, Charlotte Durham (nee Hornick), and her father, Craig Bostwick. As an eighth-generation Texan, Lauren grew up loving and participating in various sports, especially cheer.

As far as her academic field was concerned, Lauren enjoyed learning about science. This curiosity for science grew into a passion for the weather, particularly the variable weather patterns of Texas! Advertisement

In 2000, Lauren had a weather experience that has stayed with her to this day, and probably will be one she will never forget. On March 28, a deadly F3 tornado hit Fort Worth, Texas, in the early evening hours.

Lauren herself was there and witnessed the horrific event firsthand, and the aftermath of destruction. “It truly was an eye-opening experience!” Lauren recently said in an interview with her current employer, WeatherNation.

Lauren Bostwick’s Education When it came time to go to college, Lauren Bostwick choose business as her major at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. During her freshman year, it was a meteorology introductory class called Atmospheric Science that made Bostwick discover her true passion, the weather! Since then, her course of life changed drastically. Almost immediately, Bostwick switched majors and applied for a transfer to one of the country’s prominent meteorology schools, Texas A&M University. During her studies, Bostwick excelled at her studies of forecasting, detecting severe weather, and analyzing radar data. Advertisement By understanding, reading, investigating this form of data, Bostwick gained skills in computer programming languages including Matlab and Python, which she clearly translates into everyday language for her weather watcher fans. In May 2020, Bostwick graduated from Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology. Advertisement