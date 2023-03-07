Heartland News Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer Leaving KFVS12

Laura Wibbenmeyer has been bringing all the latest weather updates to the Heartland for 15 years. And now, she’s ready to step away from the green screen to move on to the next step of her career. Laura Wibbenmeyer announced that she is leaving KFVS12 in Cape Girardeau in March 2023. First Alert Weather viewers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in the broadcasting industry. Find out what Laura Wibbenmeyer said about leaving KFVS12.

Laura Wibbenmeyer’s Education and Career

Laura Wibbenmeyer grew up in Ste. Genevieve watching the First Alert Weather Team on KFVS12. As a child, she’d watch the weathercasts hoping for an advisory to cut a school day short. That hobby turned into a passion when she grew up.

She graduated cum laude with a degree in atmospheric science from the University of Missouri- Columbia. In college, she was a fill-in meteorologist at KOMU 8 News and even did a semester in England.

Wibbs, as she often goes by, added to her experience working at KLFY News 10 in Lafayette, Louisiana, and later at Shreveport’s KTBS 3 News. She then moved back home when an opportunity to work at the station she grew up on came calling.

In 2007, Weather Wibbs settled in Cape Girardeau and joined the First Alert Weather Team at KFVS12. And since then, she has called the Heartland her home, and the local community is attached to the meteorologist.

Laura Wibbenmeyer Set to Leave KFVS12

After a prolific 15 years on KFVS12 and even longer in broadcasting, Wibbs is ready to move on from hectic schedules, severe weather, and storm reports. The station and Wibbenmeyer announced her last day on the air will be March 9, during Heartland News Now at 4:00 p.m.

This isn’t retirement for Wibbenmeyer, but she’s not joining another broadcast station. She has hinted that she has a new job outside the news industry lined up after she signs off from KFVS12.

“I’m excited about my next move allowing me to learn something entirely new out of the TV business but continue to have the time and flexibility to soak up every moment with my family,” Wibbs wrote on Facebook.

The good news is that Laura Wibbenmeyer is staying in the Heartland and is looking forward to staying connected with everyone who’s followed her career. In the meantime, don’t miss her final newscast on Thursday.