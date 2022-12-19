Meet Laura Rypien, the Wife of Denver Broncos QB Brett Rypien

About Laura Rypien Known As Laura Buck Age 24 Years Birth October 27, 1998 California Spouse Brett Rypien (2022-present) Siblings Lindsey Carter Parents Jamie Buck (Mother), Todd Buck (Father) Nationality American Job Interior Designer Alumni Boise State University

Brett Rypien is on the verge of a breakout NFL season after being on and off the Denver Broncos’ active roster multiple times. Another person celebrating the quarterback’s rising career is Brett Rypien’s wife, Laura Rypien. The couple tied the knot in 2022 after their relationship began in college. She’s been drawing attention since she was with her college sweetheart at the NFL draft. Fans want to know more about their relationship, which we reveal in this Laura Rypien wiki.

Laura Rypien’s Family

Laura Rypien (nee Buck) was born on October 27, 1998, and hails from San Diego, California. She is one of two daughters born to Jamie and Todd Buck.

Her sister, Lindsey Carter, often features on her Instagram. Lindsey is an alumni of Boise State University in Idaho.

Advertisement

Laura Rypien’s Education and Career

Laura Rypien was a soccer athlete at Westview High School before graduating in 2015. She would follow her sister to Boise State University, where she played soccer from 2015 to 2017.

In college, she volunteered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, worked sales jobs, and did internships. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in PR, advertising, and applied communication in 2018.

The former athlete was a professional fitness trainer in Boise in 2018. She continued the same later in San Diego.

Brett Rypien’s wife switched careers to decorating. From 2020 to January 2022, she was an interior designer at Havenly. Currently, she is an account manager at Made Renovation.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Laura Rypien (@laurarypien)

Laura Rypien and Brett Rypien’s Relationship

Brett Rypien played college football at Boise State, where he met fellow student-athlete Laura Buck. They’ve been together since her freshman year.

Advertisement

They graduated together, and the soccer star was with the footballer at the 2019 NFL draft. The outstanding quarterback went from the Boise State Broncos to the Denver Broncos when the team selected him.

Rypien has been on and off the active roster for the better part of his career before getting promoted back to it in 2021.

Also Read: Meet Utah Jazz Walker Kessler’s Girlfriend, Maggie Hellgeth

Advertisement

But that’s not the only reason that year is special to him. Brett and Laura Rypien announced their engagement in January 2021. The couple married in California on April 9, 2022.