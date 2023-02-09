Meet Laura Ivaniukas, NBA Pro D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend

About Laura Ivaniukas Age 23 Years Birth May 7, 1999 Canada Children Riley Jonas Russell (born September 24, 2022) Siblings Regis Ivaniukas Parents Milena Ivaniukas (Mother), Linas Ivaniukas (Father) Job Model/ Wellness Coach Alumni St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School Hometown Oakville, Ontario Ethnicity Lithuanian

D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that whole cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. A lot has happened in the point guard’s life personally and professionally since then. Recently, he’s got a special someone in his life and he’s a new dad. Laura Ivaniukas is D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend and baby mama. She’s gained fame as a model and a fitness inspo on Instagram. We reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.

Laura Ivaniukas’ Family

Laura Ivaniukas was born on May 7, 1999 and hails from Canada. Her family is based in Oakville, Ontario.

Laura and her family are of Lithuanian descent. She is one of three children born to Milena and Linas Ivaniukas.

One of her brothers, Regis Ivaniukas played basketball at McGill University. He currently works on the business development side of L’Oreal in Canada.

Laura Ivaniukas’ Education and Career

Laura Ivaniukas attended St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School and has been modelling for a long time. Currently she is represented by B&M Model Management and Elite Model Management Miami.

She is now expanding into other ventures. On Instagram, she reveals she is also a certified holistic nutritionist and a health and wellness coach.

She’s shared her workouts, fitness advice and healthy recipes to her 49.7k Instagram followers and growing. Recently, it’s speculated that D’Angelo Russell’s healthier lifestyle is also owed to her.

Ivaniukas is also a licensed real estate agent in Miami.

Laura Ivaniukas and D’Angelo Russell’s Relationship and Kids

D’Angelo Russell had gone from the Golden State Warriors to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020. He’s been linked to Laura Ivaniukas at least since then and both frequently feature in each other’s Instagram profiles.

They revealed they are expecting their first child together in May 2022. Their son, Riley Jonas Russell was born on September 24, 2022.