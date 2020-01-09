About La’Tecia Thomas Known As La’Tecia Danielle Thomas Gender Female Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality Australian Job Model Alumni Victoria University Birth Year 1992 Hometown Melbourne, Australia Ethnicity Indian, Australian

Lil Wayne has been romantically linked to a certain model for a year now, and rumor has it that he welcomed 2020 as an engaged man. The rumor mill is in overdrive with the Young Money mogul’s alleged engagement to La’Tecia Thomas, the curvaceous stunner who’s heating up Instagram and saving us from bad makeup choices. In case you haven’t caught up with Lil Wayne’s love life, our La’Tecia Thomas wiki is the perfect primer on the rapper’s rumored fiancee.

La’Tecia Thomas Is from Australia

La’Tecia Danielle Thomas was born in 1992 and has a mixed ethnicity of Indian and Australian origin. She and her brother were born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, but Thomas currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

An international fashion career and social media fame has taken her all over the world. But at one time, she dreamed of a career at Harper’s Bazaar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s how, in 2012, she graduated with a diploma of specialist makeup from Victoria University. Even before she’d graduate, she was selected by a photography agency through a contest.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who Is Hunter McGrady? Facts About The Plus-Size Model

Thomas Is a Body-Positive Activist and Model

It’s no surprise that Thomas’ Instagram, where she not only encourages fans to love their body, but also shows that plus-size models don’t have to limit their clothing options, has over 1.1 million followers. She’s modeled swimwear and figure-hugging fashion, proving that curvaceous women don’t have to limit themselves to only loose and camouflaging outfits.

She shared her story in a 2017 Instagram post with a side-by-side picture of her old and current self, showcasing a stark physical transformation. Years ago, she was competing in a bikini competition and was an Australian size 10.

Advertisement

But insecurities and struggles to maintain that size had made her unhappy. It had gotten to the point where she secluded herself and didn’t even own a mirror. Eventually, she was able to overcome her toxic mindset and be happier as a size 16.

“I prefer me at any weight as long as I’m happy. It’s okay to love yourself no matter what your size is,” she wrote.

In her post, she explains she’s not advocating an unhealthy and inactive lifestyle. She encourages her followers to listen to their body and prioritize mental health as much as physical health.

Advertisement

Different women have inspired Thomas’ physical transformation. But there’s one very special person she credits as her biggest inspiration.

“My mother, she’s is my biggest inspiration, I love her to bits! I also draw inspiration from women in general. It’s incredible to see other women who are confident, empowered and fearless—it’s so contagious!” said Thomas.

Signed with Wilhelmina in the U.S., Bella in Australia, and Milk in the U.K., Thomas has strut down many runways, including at New York Fashion Week. But in terms of seeing more size inclusivity, she says the industry still has a long way to go.

Thomas Has a Beauty and Fashion YouTube Channel

Social media has played a major role in Thomas’ growing popularity. According to her agency bio, she took to social media in 2015, when she purchased a camera and taught herself how to use it to take photos of her makeup artistry.

She was studying law before she ventured into the fashion world. Nonetheless, this self-taught makeup artist found her calling.

Pretty soon, she created a following on Instagram as a model and makeup artist. Besides Instagram, she’s carved a niche on YouTube with her fashion and beauty channel boasting over 490K subscribers.

She not only vlogs about her runway exploits and photoshoots, but she also shares her style grabs from different brands offering plus-size clothing. A certified makeup artist, she reviews makeup products and dishes tips through her tutorials.

In addition to encouraging people to be comfortable in their own body, she also preaches embracing your skin. Part of that involves showing off her freckles on social media even as she’s nailed that perfect natural makeup look.

Thomas also shuns filtered and “perfect” photos. ICYMI, in 2018, she popped up on everyone’s radar when she slammed a photoshopped picture of herself.

Thomas Is Rumored to be Engaged to Lil Wayne

In late 2019, Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne was rumored to be dating the Aussie model. Before rumors of their relationship would be confirmed, there was speculation that the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Carter Jr., is engaged to Thomas, who is 10 years his junior.

The rumors began in late 2019, when Thomas was sporting a massive rock on that all important finger in her Instagram pictures.

Then, shortly after New Year’s Day 2020, LilWayneHQ, his official fan site, claimed that the rapper welcomed 2020 with his kids as well as his new fiancee, La’Tecia Thomas. The “Lollipop” hitmaker doesn’t have social media presence and LilWayneHQ serves as the primary source for the latest news on him.

However, there’s no official confirmation of Lil Wayne’s alleged engagement to La’Tecia Thomas. So for now, we should take this news with a grain of salt.

Don’t Miss: Anansa Sims Wiki and Facts About The Plus-Size Model