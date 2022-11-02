Meet Houston Astros Lance McCullers Jr’s Wife, Kara Mccullers

About Kara Mccullers Age 30 Years Birth April 2, 1992 Tampa, Florida Spouse Lance McCullers Jr (2015-Present) Children Ava Rae McCullers (Dec 27, 2019) Siblings Kyle Kilfoile Parents Jeffrey Kilfoile (Father), Michelle Sanchez Kilfoile (Mother) Nationality American Job Founder Works For Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation

Lance Graye McCullers Jr, a baseball pitcher for the Houston Astros, has trouble containing the Phillies in game three of the world series. Lance McCullers Jr’s wife, Kara Mccullers, recently talked with a media channel where she revealed how she handles criticism and the superstitions she relies on before each of her husband’s matches. However, followers want to know more about Lance McCullers Jr’s wife, Kara Mccullers. Therefore, we reveal the full biography of the MLB player’s wife in this Kara Mccullers wiki.

Kara Mccullers’ Family

Kara Mccullers (nee Kilfoile) was born on April 2, 1992, to Jeffrey and Michelle Sanchez Kilfoile. She hails from Tampa, Florida, and currently lives in Houston.

Kara’s dad used to work for Tampa Fire Rescue and has retired now. Her mom is a former Exceptional Student Education (ESE) specialist from Hillsborough County Public Schools. Her parents recently celebrated their 40th marriage anniversary.

Mccullers has an older brother named Kyle Kilfoile, who is married to Laura Iñigo. They have two children together. Kara’s brother works as a territory sales representative at Mondelez International.

Kara Mccullers’ Education and Philanthropy

Kara McCullers received her degree from the University of Central Florida in May 2014. She then continued her education at the University of South Florida, right there in Tampa, and earned a master’s degree in speech-language pathology.

Kara and her husband are founders of the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation. She has a passion for pet rescue, which has inspired her to work with a cause since moving to Houston, Texas.

She is also a social media influencer with 29K followers on Instagram.

Kara Mccullers and Lance McCullers’ Relationship

It is unclear how the couple met and started dating. However, when Kara joined Instagram in June 2012, her first-ever post was about the baseball pitcher. So they have known each other since 2012.

The couple got engaged on January 2014 when Lance proposed to her in Paris during their vacation. And they tied the knot on December 19, 2015.

Moreover, they have a daughter named Ava Rae McCullers, born on December 27, 2019.

The MLB player gifted his wife a luxurious vehicle, Bentley Bentayga, in May 2022. It was a surprise gift from Lance, which Kara loved a lot.