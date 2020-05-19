Chris Klein has gone from American Pie star to The Flash baddie. And he’s now set to play Jamie Lynn Spears’ baby daddy in the new Netflix drama, Sweet Magnolias. These days, the actor is self-isolating at home with his wife and kids. Chris Klein’s wife, Laina Rose Thyfault, is not a celebrity, which provokes a reasonable curiosity about the woman married to the Just Friends icon. Our Laina Rose Thyfault wiki reveals more about Chris Klein’s wife.

About Laina Rose Thyfault Known As Laina Rose Klein Age 35 Years Birth May 17, 1985 Gender Female Spouse Chris Klein August 2015 - Present Children Frederick Easton Klein, Isla Rose Klein Siblings Skyler Thyfault Parents Roger Thyfault, Cindy Thyfault Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Alumni University of Texas, Austin, Victory Academy Hometown Austin, Texas

Laina Rose Thyfault Is from Texas

Laina Rose Thyfault was born on May 17, 1985 to Cindy and Roger Thyfault. While her father is currently in Arizona, and she has lived in Phoenix, Arizona and California, Laina hails from Austin, Texas. Laina’s brother Skyler was going to college in Kansas.

Laina graduated from Austin’s Victory Academy and went on to attend the University of Texas, Austin. She later worked as a travel agent.

Advertisement

Also Read: Felicity Blunt – Stanley Tucci’s Wife and Emily Blunt’s Sister

Actor Chris Klein graduated from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. And, according to a 2016 feature, Klein and Laina Rose Thyfault were both residents of Austin, Texas. But it was not their Texas connection that brought the couple together.

Family is everything to me. Posted by Cindy Thyfault on Sunday, March 5, 2017 Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Jimmy Fallon’s Wife – Facts About Nancy Juvonen

Advertisement

Thyfault and Klein Married in 2015

The American Pie star was previously engaged to Katie Holmes. After that relationship had long ended, he met Laina Thyfault in 2011 at a mutual friend’s wedding.

After three years together, they got engaged in December 2014. They tied the knot the following year, on August 9, 2015.

The wedding was at the Rainbow Ranch in Gallatin Gateway, Montana, far from their respective hometowns. The place is especially nostalgic for the couple after a memorable vacation they took there years before their engagement.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Facts About Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Wife, Lauren Hashian

The Klein family became more complete with the addition of their two adorable kids. Thyfault gave birth to their first child, a boy they named Frederick Easton, but who is commonly addressed as Easton, on July 23, 2016 in Austin. Their daughter Isla Rose was born on May 26, 2018.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Who is Idris Elba’s Wife? Facts About Sabrina Dhowre