Meet Lady Mendez, Miami Dolphins Pro Bradley Chubb’s Girlfriend

About Lady Mendez Known As Lady Mendez-Ferrera Age 25 Years Birth July 12, 1997 Massachusetts Parents Lady Ferrera (Mother) Nationality American Job Law Clerk Alumni Boston College, Suffolk University Works For Chase Corporation Ethnicity Dominican

Bradley Chubb is going to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and fans are on the lookout for a special cheerleader in the stands. The Miami Dolphins linebacker doesn’t reveal much about his personal life often, but he’s not trying to hide his current romance either. Bradley Chubb’s girlfriend, Lady Mendez, has been to his games, and the NFL pro has a presence on her social media. Now Chubb’s followers want to know more about her. So we reveal her background in this Lady Mendez wiki.

Lady Mendez’s Family

Lady Altagracia Mendez-Ferrera, who alternatively goes by Lady Mendez, was born on July 12, 1997. She grew up in Massachusetts, where most of her family currently lives.

Mendez is of Dominican ethnicity. Her mother, Lady Ferrera, hails from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic and is currently living in Boston.

Advertisement

Lady Mendez’s Education and Career

Lady Mendez is well on track in her legal career. She attended Boston College from 2015 to 2019 and graduated with a BA in Sociology and Psychology. During her time there, she was part of the Dominican Association of Boston College.

Mendez went on to pursue a law degree at Suffolk University Law School. In 2022, she completed her Doctor of Law.

As of 2021, Mendez has been working as a law clerk at Chase Corporation. She’s also had other jobs in the past.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Lady Mendez (@ladyxmendez) Advertisement

Lady Mendez and Bradley Chubb’s Relationship

Bradley Chubb is quite private about his romantic life. But some Instagram users have figured out he is in a relationship with Lady Mendez.

It’s unclear when and how the couple met and how long they’ve been together. Nonetheless, Chubb and Mendez have been going strong for a while.

Advertisement

Mendez has been a frequent presence at Chubb’s games. And she has posted a few pictures from those games, too.

Also Read: Meet Former Basketball Player Chandler Parsons’ Wife, Haylee Parsons

The linebacker has also had a few appearances on her Instagram. But he’s also frequently fawning over her in the comments section.