Kylie Jones Leaving WYFF News 4 :Where Is the Reporter Going?

The residents of Greenville enjoy the news stories and coverage delivered by WYFF News 4 reporter Kylie Jones. But now the anchor has announced her departure. Kylie Jones is leaving WYFF-TV in February 2023 for a new adventure. Naturally, her regular viewers want to know where she is going next and if she is staying in South Carolina. Here’s what the journalist said about her departure from WYFF News 4.

Kylie Jones’ Education and Career

Raised in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kylie Jones graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of South Carolina in 2018. Before that, she interned with WCVB-TV in Boston, Massachusetts, and USC’s Carolina News as a reporter, anchor, and producer.

After graduating from USC, Jones joined WWAY-TV as a multimedia journalist in Wilmington. She relocated to Greenville and became a reporter at WYFF News 4 after spending nearly two and a half years in WWAY.

Advertisement

Within her first two months on the job at the station, Jones was assigned to cover Hurricane Florence, an experience that remains one of her favorite memories to this day. She also reported on local stories like crime, politics, and education.

The GVL goodbye tour starts now 🥺 The next two weeks are my last at @wyffnews4 and in Greenville. These last two years have been a core memory, without a doubt. Let the news journey continue. You’ve been so good to me, gvl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oYjHFtIDMG — Kylie Jones WYFF (@kyliejoneswyff) February 13, 2023

Advertisement

Kylie Jones to Exit WYFF News 4

Greenville residents have enjoyed Jones’ news reports and talent in her two years at the station. But now, the anchor has announced her departure.

Advertisement

Kylie Jones is leaving WYFF News 4 for a new adventure in her life. Although she hasn’t yet revealed the details of her next job or official last day, Jones will announce it soon.

On February 14, Jones shared a post on social media and said, “The next two weeks are my last at @wyffnews4 and in Greenville. These last two years have been a core memory, without a doubt. Let the news journey continue. You’ve been so good to me, gvl”.

Also Read: Eureka News Anchor Michael Patterson Leaving North Coast News TV

Advertisement

Kylie Jones’ colleagues and WYFF News 4 viewers are sad to see her leave, but they are excited for her in her next career journey. Undoubtedly, she will certainly make a big impression wherever she goes.