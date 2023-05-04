Meet Atlanta Braves Pitcher Kyle Wright’s Wife, Shelby Balentine

About Shelby Balentine Age 27 Years Birth January 29, 1996 Alabama Spouse Kyle Wright (2021-present) Siblings Matthew Balentine Parents Kathy Balentine (Mother), Tim Balentine (Father) Nationality American Job Entrepreneur Owns CEO Clothing Alumni Sparkman High School, University of Alabama

Ever since Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright left a game due to an injury, fans are anxiously waiting for news if he will play this season. In the meantime, Wright is probably resting his shoulder with his biggest supporters by his side. Among them is Kyle Wright’s wife, Shelby Balentine. The couple is pretty low-key on social media, but they give glimpses of their relationship on rare occasions. So, we reveal more about Kyle Wright’s wife in this Shelby Balentine wiki.

Shelby Balentine’s Family

Shelby Nicole Balentine was born on January 29, 1996, and is a native of Huntsville, Alabama. She is one of two children born to Kathy Balentine and Tim Balentine.

Her brother, Matthew Balentine, lives in Alabama. Their mother, Kathy, served in the U.S. Navy.

Shelby Balentine’s Education and Career

After graduating from Sparkman High School in 2014, Shelby Balentine attended the University of Alabama. Aspiring to work in the media industry, the Mary and E. Ray Ritch Endowed Scholarship Recipient interned at Tuscaloosa’s WVUA 93 and ESPN. She also worked at the campus publication.

Balentine earned a BA in Journalism and Creative Media in 2018 and hoped to find a job in Nashville’s media scene. But her work experience since college has primarily been in the fashion business.

She worked with Lululemon and handled sales at Crown Media Family Networks. Since 2020, she’s been using her media expertise to promote her fashion brand.

Shelby Balentine and Carmen MacKay have been friends since they were teens and dancers. They remained in touch even after going to different colleges. A discussion about trend-forward, cost-effective work clothing led the longtime friends to launch CEO Clothing, an online boutique for fashionable and affordable work wear.

They launched the business in September 2020 with their fair share of struggles due to the pandemic. As the CEO of CEO Clothing, Balentine is responsible for trend forecasting, placing orders with vendors, social media marketing, and maintaining the online store.

Balentine and MacKay quickly adapted their collections to trend changes, too. Knowing that workwear shopping was low during the pandemic, they curated work-from-home collections with cozy and “Zoom-approved” loungewear.

Shelby Balentine and Kyle Wright’s Relationship

Huntsville natives Kyle Wright and Shelby Balentine have been in a relationship since high school. Balentine planned to work in Nashville, where Wright played college baseball at Vanderbilt University. When the Atlanta Braves selected him in the 2017 MLB Draft, Balentine moved to Atlanta after college, where she runs her business.

In January 2021, Wright announced his engagement to Balentine on Instagram. And they married on November 13, 2021, in Nashville.