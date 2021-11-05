Kyle Unfug Wiki: Facts about the Co-Host of “The Johnjay & Rich Show”

About Kyle Ann Unfug Age 39 Years Birth October 18, 1982 Denver, Colorado Gender Female Spouse Scott Fisher Children Addison, Easton Parents Susie Lynch Nationality American Job Radio Host Alumni Arizona State University, Valley Christian High School

Arizona’s popular radio program The Johnjay & Rich Show celebrated 20 years on air in 2021. Kyle Unfug has been part of the show’s lineup for over a decade and is a huge part of the Phoenix community. New listeners and her new social media followers often ask who Kyle Unfug is. She has been hosting lifestyle content on radio and television for the better part of her career, and often has her viral moments on social media. Find out more about this radio personality in Kyle Unfug’s wiki.

Kyle Unfug’s Family

Kyle Ann Unfug was born on October 18, 1982. While she is a native of Denver, Colorado, Unfug now calls Arizona home. She is the daughter of Susie Lynch and her ex-husband.

Unfug’s parents are divorced and have remarried. She credits her stepfather and stepmother for also raising her.

Advertisement

The radio host recently revealed she had not been able to see her father for almost two years due to the pandemic. In that time, her father was diagnosed with and beat cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Unfug (@unfug)



Unfug’s mother Susie was an art teacher at Valley Christian High School, where Kyle was a student.

Advertisement

Kyle Unfug’s Career

After graduating from Valley Christian High School in 2000, Unfug enrolled in the University of Arizona. She initially planned to study pre-med, but changed tracks and transferred to Arizona State University where she studied broadcast journalism.

Advertisement

She got an internship at 104.7 KISS FM when she knew she loved radio. The internship led to a full-time job, and she’s been on air ever since.

She’s part of a long-running Arizona radio show, The Johnjay & Rich Show, and also has a TV gig on Phoenix’s KTVK.

Kyle Unfug’s Husband and Children

Kyle Unfug married Scott Fisher on August 4, 2012. They are parents to two children together—a daughter Addison (born on September 22, 2014) and a son Easton (born on June 12, 2017).

Advertisement

Also Read: What Happened to Don Burns? Veteran Radio Host No Longer Part of KCBI Morning Show

Colorado native Fisher studied radio and television at ASU. He has been a voice-over artist since 1995.