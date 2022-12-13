Kyle Muller Is Engaged! Meet the MLB Pitcher’s Fiancée, Connie Sebesta

About Connie Sebesta Age 25 Years Birth August 3, 1997 Texas Siblings Paige Sebesta Parents Meg Jankowsi Sebesta (Mother), Bill Sebesta (Father) Nationality American Job Marketing Director Alumni Texas A&M University

Kyle Muller is heading to California after the Atlanta Braves traded him to the Oakland Athletics along with other players. But that’s not the only big development in his life recently. The pitcher is set to tie the knot! Kyle Muller’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Connie Sebesta is now part of the WAG community of the Oakland franchise. She used to travel between Texas and Atlanta, but now she might be heading to California as they plan a wedding. We’ll just have to wait and see. Until then take a look at the background o Kyle Muller’s wife-to-be in this Connie Sebesta wiki.

Connie Sebesta’s Family

Connie Emily Sebesta was born on August 3, 1997 and is a native of Texas. She’s currently based in Dallas while her family is in Houston.

She is one of three children born to Meg Jankowsi Sebesta and William “Bill” Sebesta. Her father, Bill, is a Houston-based attorney. One of Connie’s sisters, Paige, is a talented athlete and a volleyball player at Wake Forest.

Advertisement

Connie Sebesta’s Education and Career

Connie Sebesta was part of the Cy Woods Cadette drill team at Cypress Woods High School. After graduating, she attended Texas A&M University from 2015 to 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Sebesta (@conniesebesta)

Advertisement

She was a campus ambassador for Bumble at Texas A&M for a year. She graduated with a bachelors degree in psychology in 2019.

Advertisement

Sebesta was a social media intern at Mad Meg Creative Services, a Houston-based marketing agency in 2019. She returned there to a full-time job as a social media strategist.

Since 2020, she has been the director of marketing at Power Move Marketing. She used to split her time between Dallas and Atlanta but things might probably change with Kyle Muller’s trade to Oakland Athletics.

Connie Sebesta and Kyle Muller’s Relationship

Kyle Muller forewent his commitment to play college baseball for the Texas Longhorns to sign with the Atlanta Braves in the 2016 MLB draft. He’s been in a relationship with fellow Texas native, Connie Sebesta since December 2019.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who Is Nashville Predators Eeli Tolvanen’s Girlfriend, Benita Vartiainen?

Muller made their third anniversary extra special with a proposal to Sebesta. They announced their engagement on their social media few days before he was traded to the Oakland Athletics.