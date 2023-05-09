Meet NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry’s Wife, Ayahna Cornish-Lowry

About Ayahna Cornish-Lowry Age 38 Years Birth February 2, 1985 Pennsylvania Spouse Kyle Lowry (2012-present) Children Karter (born August 18, 2011), Kameron (born July 15, 2015) Siblings Ramone Moore Jr., Rahmir Moore Parents Cherise Cornish (Mother), Ramone Moore Sr (Father) Nationality American Owns Lowry Love Foundation Alumni Cardinal Dougherty High School, St Joseph University

Many NBA fans believe Kyle Lowry is a great asset to the Miami Heat. But that’s nothing new for the six-time All-Star who helped the Toronto Raptors become a championship-winning franchise. The point guard has also been shaping future athletes, including one from his extended family. Although Kyle Lowry’s wife, Ayahna Cornish-Lowry, is known as an NBA WAG, she was a baller who could run circles around her husband on the court. But since she’s a private person, many want to know more about her. So, we deep-dive into her background in this Ayahna Cornish-Lowry wiki.

Ayahna Cornish-Lowry’s Family

Ayahna Cornish was born on February 2, 1985, and is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. And she is the daughter of Cherise Cornish and Ramone Moore Sr.

She has at least two brothers, Ramone Moore Jr. and Rahmir Moore. Ramone Jr. is their father’s son from his relationship with Stephanie Pugh.

Ramone Moore Jr. is one of the leading scorers in the Philadelphia Public League and played at Temple University. He went undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft and went on to play internationally. Currently, he plays in the Romanian league.

Meanwhile, their younger brother, Rahmir Moore, played basketball at Philadelphia’s Saint Joseph’s University from 2019 to 2021. He transferred to Wagner College and is currently playing with the Seahawks.

Moore was initially unsure if he wanted to keep playing basketball like many in his family. Losing a relative to gun violence was a wake-up call for him. He moved in with Ayahna and Kyle Lowry when the NBA pro was playing with the Toronto Raptors and got a fresh start in the sport at a school in Ontario.

Rahmir Moore grew up seeing siblings play but credits his brother-in-law for shaping his perspective on the game. He enrolled in SJU, his sister’s alma mater, to make her proud but transferred to earn a better role on a team.

Ayahna Cornish-Lowry’s Education and Career

Ayahna Cornish’s family encouraged her athletic ambitions as much as they did her brothers. She played basketball at Friends Select School and Cardinal Dougherty High School. Additionally, she was a four-time All-City selection and two-time Philadelphia Catholic League Northern Division MVP, among other honors.

Cornish went on to play basketball at Saint Joseph University on a full athletic scholarship. She played from 2003 to 2006, won the Best Offensive Player Award, was the team’s co-captain, and remains one of the top scorers in SJU history. Unfortunately, an ACL injury cut short her basketball career.

At SJU, Cornish was majoring in criminal justice. However, her career information since graduating from college is unknown.

Ayahna Cornish-Lowry and Kyle Lowry co-founded the Lowry Love Foundation. Their organization helps the underprivileged within the local community they’re part of in any way they need.

Ayahna Cornish-Lowry and Kyle Lowry’s Relationship and Kids

Kyle Lowry also played basketball at Cardinal Dougherty, where he met Ayahna Cornish. They’ve been dating since they were teens and even when they went to different colleges.

Lowry has played in the NBA since the Memphis Grizzlies selected him in the 2006 NBA Draft. He’s been married to Cornish since 2012, the same year he signed with the Raptors.

They’re parents to two boys, Karter (born August 18, 2011) and Kameron (born July 15, 2015). The Lowrys have been living in Miami since the point guard signed with Heat.