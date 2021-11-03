Who Is Kyle Ledda? Facts about Nikkole Paulun’s Husband

About Kyle Ledda Gender Male Spouse Nikkole Ledda Children Lyle, Ellie, Bodhi Parents Tracy Ledda Nationality American

Former 16 and Pregnant star, Nikkole Paulun has made it more than obvious she and her kids have left toxic baby daddies behind. The reality star making waves on TikTok recently for slamming her exes has a new man in her life and her followers have never seen her happier. Who is Nikkole Paulun’s husband? Kyle Ledda has featured in her social media a few times and the couple recently welcomed a new addition to their blended family. But there’s very little known about Kyle Ledda and his background. So we reveal more about their relationship here.

Kyle Ledda’s Family

Kyle Ledda was born in 1993 and hails from Wyandotte, Michigan but now based in Monroe. Not much is known about Ledda’s family but he has at least one brother.

Kyle’s mother, Tracy Ledda, was previously an elementary school teacher at Monroe Public Schools. She is currently based in California where she worked at the local police department.

Kyle Ledda and Nikkole Paulun’s Relationship and Kids

16 and Pregnant fans would recall Nikkole Paulun gave birth to her son Lyle when she was 15. Lyle’s father, Josh Drummond, is currently serving time on drugs and armed robbery charges.

She later dated Ryan Rice and together they welcomed a daughter, Ellie Jade Paulun on July 5, 2015. Her relationship with Rice didn’t last long either.

Paulun began dating Kyle Ledda around 2018 when he started appearing on her social media. Paulun and Ledda tied the knot on July 18, 2020.

A year later their welcomed their first child together (Nikkole’s third), a son named Bodhi John Ledda, on July 7, 2021.