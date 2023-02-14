About Marie Oquendo Age 27 Years Birth October 21, 1995 New Jersey Spouse Kyle Anderson (2022-Present) Children Kameron lean Anderson (2020) Siblings Yanelle Medina Parents Claudia Calvo Nationality American Alumni New Jersey City University

Fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves were thrilled to find that forward Kyle Anderson will be suiting up for the team on February 13, 2023, when they faced the Dallas Mavericks. And with his stellar performance, he soon became a hot subject on social media. Exactly One day before his son’s third birthday, the NBA star gave his outstanding performance. This has put the limelight on his family, especially Kyle Anderson’s wife, Crystal Marie Oquendo. Therefore, we deep dive into her background in this Crystal Marie Oquendo wiki.

Crystal Marie Oquendo’s Family

Crystal Marie was born on October 21, 1995, to Claudia Calvo in New Jersey. The details about Crystal’s dad cannot be ascertained, but she mentioned her family during her graduation on social media. According to Facebook, her mom has been in a relationship with a person from Newark since 2012.

Crystal has a younger sister named Yanelle Medina, a student at Seton Hall University.

Advertisement

Crystal Marie Oquendo’s Education and Career

Crystal Marie graduated with a major in business management from New Jersey City University in 2017. Kyle flew all the way there to surprise her on her graduation day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystal Marie (@__crysss)

Advertisement

Before graduation, Kyle Anderson’s then-girlfriend worked as a dental assistant at Dr. Herbst’s Office in North Bergen. Additionally, she has served as a hostess at the Cuban restaurant and Brasserie Brandman restaurant in Park Ridge, New Jersey.

Advertisement

However, her current work status is unknown.

Crystal Marie Oquendo and Kyle Anderson’s Relationship and Kids

Crystal and Kyle have known each other since high school and started dating during their senior year.

In 2016, Kyle shared a post on Crystal’s birthday and said, “ Happy Birthday to a real 1! No need for a long caption, but do have to say THANK YOU for always holding it down since high school. Enjoy your day, princess it’s yours.”

Advertisement

The NBA star shared a picture from their high school prom in 2014. Crystal also went to China to visit Anderson’s great-great-grandfather’s ancestral home with his mother in 2018. At that time, the couple visited 30 distant relatives of Kyle in the southern Chinese city.

The pair, who has been together for a long time, announced the news of Crystal’s pregnancy in September 2019. And their son, Kameron lean Anderson, came into this world on February 14, 2020.

Also Read: Meet Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr.’s Girlfriend, Chariah Gordon

Advertisement

After the arrival of their bundle of joy, the couple got engaged in 2021. They celebrated their engagement with a photoshoot in Amangiri. The basketball star married his high school love on August 8, 2022.