About Krystin Beasley Known As Krystin Allain Willis Age 30 Years Birth May 7, 1990 Gender Female Spouse Cole Beasley April 2014 - Present Children Ace Beasley, Everett Beasley, Jovie Carter Beasley Siblings Cameron Brown, Ashton Herrera Parents Frances Cavazos-Brown Nationality American Hometown Little Elm, Texas

Have you heard about Krystin Beasley yet? She is the wife of NFL wide receiver, Cole Beasley, who currently plays for the Buffalo Bills. The footballer is being lauded for his powerful message calling for racial justice to turn into a reality. And his African-American wife is the inspiration behind it. Beasley was previously mocked for his side career as a rapper. But that hasn’t deterred him from his love for black culture, as he and his wife raise their biracial family. Our Krystin Beasley wiki turns the spotlight on this NFL wife.

Krystin Willis & Cole Beasley Are from the Same Texas Town

Krystin Allain Willis was born on May 7, 1990 to Frances Cavazos-Brown and her then-partner. Krystin grew up in Little Elm, Texas, but also has family in Plainview.

Houston native Cole Beasley was born on April 26, 1989. He graduated from Little Elm High School, where he was a district MVP and two-star recruit. It is believed that Willis and Beasley were together long before he began his NFL career with the 2012 draft.

Krystin Beasley’s mother is a licensed realtor with Re/Max in Texas. Earlier this month, Krystin and Cole Beasley listed their Dallas home for a $1.2-million price tag, after Cole signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

Krystin has two sisters, Ashton Herrera and Cameron Brown. Her sister Ashton tragically passed away in 2007 in a vehicle accident when she was only 14 years old.

Krystin and Cole Have Three Kids

Two years into his Dallas Cowboys career, the wide receiver tied the knot with Krystin Willis on April 22, 2014, in McKinney, Texas. They welcomed their first child together, a son they named Ace, in October that same year.

Beasley and his teammates and fans were in low spirits when the Cowboys had an early playoff exit in 2017. However, Beasley had good news to share the very next day. His second son, Everett, was born on January 16, 2017.

Krystin and Cole welcomed their third child and only daughter, Jovie Carter Beasley, on January 16, 2019. The shared birthdays of his two youngest children wiped out the disappointment from the playoffs loss from 2017 for the wide receiver.

Krystin and Their Kids Inspire Cole to Speak Out on Racial Issues

Cole Beasley is earning praise for his efforts in the fight for racial justice that is raging in the country, and the world, since the killing of George Floyd. In a powerful statement he released on social media, the Bills player admitted to owning his faults and privileges and took a stand for social justice.

Beasley reflected on his life as a man married to a black woman and raising biracial children with her. Since 2017, he has been showing his affinity for black culture by releasing his own rap albums.

With his music and fame, he is raising money for the nonprofit, 9inety-10. The organization provides young children with the tools to be successful, with the help of youth sports camps.

All proceeds from downloads and streams of United Hates of America 2020 will be donated to 9inety-10 nonprofit. Click here to download ➡️ https://t.co/ud9yNa7pv5 Click here for more info on 9inety-10 ➡️ https://t.co/iDVjY8aDf5 pic.twitter.com/pqrXC6QTS0 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 10, 2020

