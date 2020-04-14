About Kristin Michelle Taylor Age 28 Years Birth January 9, 1992 Gender Female Children Calvin Siblings Kyle Taylor Parents Kevin Taylor, Kelley McHenry Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Animator Owns Hi Big Dog Media Alumni University of Missouri – Columbia Hometown Raleigh, North Carolina Boyfriend Chris D'Elia

Chris D’Elia is bringing some laughs during this grim period in self-isolation with his latest Netflix stand-up special, Chris D’Elia: No Pain that released on April 14. The podcast host’s fans are hoping that he’ll reveal some interesting tidbits about his personal life which he usually keeps on the down-low in his stand-up. Though very private, Emily Montague’s ex-husband does speak about his current relationship on his podcast. Fans have identified D’Elia’s long time girlfriend is Kristin Taylor. She’s not a celebrity and is a very private person, which provokes some curiosity from the comedian’s fans. So we’ve got Kristin Taylor’s wiki for all the details on Chris D’Elia’s girlfriend.

Kristin Taylor Is from North Carolina

Kristin Michelle Taylor was born on January 9, 1992 and is a native of Raleigh, North Carolina. Her parents, Kelley McHenry and Kevin Taylor still reside there where her father works for a software company.

After graduating from high school, Kristin and her brother, Kyle, both attended the University of Missouri – Columbia or the Mizzou. Taylor now resides in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor Is a Stop-Motion Animator

Kristin Taylor graduated from the Mizzou with a bachelor’s degree. While she was living in Columbia, she adopted a dog she named Cooper who became the inspiration behind her current job.

An artist, she is skilled with chalk, acrylic paint, and other arts and craft medium. She put her creativity to use making the chalkboards for restaurant menus and wedding signs. She also did custom face-in-hole and calligraphy projects for events.

After more than six years in the creative profession, she began developing her skills in stop-motion animator. She trained with remarkable animators through UCLA’s summer program and learned Dragonframe, Final Cut Pro, and Premiere.

She founded Hi Big Dog Media, inspired by her beloved dogs. Her speciality lies in 2D animation with paper being her primary medium. She now takes on commissions to make short clips using her skills.

Taylor and D’Elia Have a Son

After his divorce from Emily Montague in 2010, Chris D’Elia began dating a mystery woman. He confirmed he is dating by making casual references to his girlfriend on his podcast, Congratulations with Chris D’Elia.

While he never identified his girlfriend, Internet sleuths beat him to it. Reddit users found out that he is dating Kristin Taylor and looked her up on social media.

Taylor has made her Instagram private and rarely makes a reference to D’Elia on Twitter. But some fans did find out that she posts pictures with Chris on her Instagram. KrisxChris have made few public sightings together in recent years.

And in December 2019, D’Elia once again broke his privacy rule to divulge on his podcast that he was going to be a father for the first time. Yes, Taylor was pregnant and in February 2020, Chris revealed his baby was born.

A look at Kristin’s father’s Facebook reveals that they had a son named Calvin. But the new grandparents can’t meet their infant grandchild yet because of social distancing rules.