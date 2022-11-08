Meet MLB All-Star Trea Turner’s Wife, Kristen Harabedian

About Kristen Harabedian Age 30 Years Birth May 12, 1992 New Jersey Spouse Trea Turner (2018-present) Children Beckham Dash Turner (born February 11, 2021) Siblings Zak Harabedian Parents Donna Homulak Harabedian (Mother), John Harabedian (Father) Nationality American Alumni Hunterdon Central Regional High School, North Carolina State University

Trea Turner’s free agency might be ending soon. The franchise that signs the All-Star will be welcoming a new WAG, too. Kristen Harabedian is Trea Turner’s wife and college sweetheart. She’s been his biggest cheerleader long before his MLB debut and a constant presence at his games. Kristen Harabedian’s gameday fashion and the newest addition to the brood have been the talk of the MLB community on social media for a while, but very little is known about the shortstop’s other half. So we delve into her background in this Kristen Harabedian wiki.

Kristen Harabedian’s Family

Kristen Harabedian is the daughter of John Harabedian and Donna Homulak Harabedian, born on May 12, 1992, and hails from New Jersey.

She has at least one brother, Zak Harabedian. They have a sister who remains unidentified.

Kristen Harabedian’s Education and Career

Kristen Harabedian was a gymnast for most of her student life. Before graduating from Hunterdon Central Regional High School in 2010, she excelled at a state meet, was selected all-state four times, and was named New Jersey gymnast of the year.

She attended North Carolina State University to study business on a full athletic scholarship. Harabedian competed for the Wolfpack all four years before receiving her accounting and finance degree in 2015.

According to her social media, Harabedian was employed at Credit Suisse. However, her current work status is unknown.

Kristen Harabedian and Trea Turner’s Relationship and Kids

Florida native Trea Turner attended NC State. That’s where he met Wolfpack gymnast Kristen Harabedian in October 2011. They were engaged in 2017, two years after the shortstop’s major league debut.

Trea Turner and Kristen Harabedian married on November 10, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Their reception was at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a boy they named Beckham Dash Turner, on February 11, 2021.