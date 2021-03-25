Kristen Belmonte Slaoui Wiki: Facts about Moncef Slaoui’s Wife

About Kristen Belmonte Slaoui Known As Kristen Belmonte Age 50 Years Birth July 26, 1970 New York Gender Female Spouse Moncef Slaoui 26th Mar 2011 - now,

Greg Hoy unknown duration Children Ryan Siblings Danielle Belmonte Parents Joseph Belmonte, Gladys Belmonte Address East Setauket Nationality American Alumni Ward Melville High School, East Setauket, Gettysburg College, John Hopkins Bloomberg School, University of Washington – School of Medicine Works For Kinaset Therapeutics as member of scientific advisory board since Aug 2020, Galderma as chief corporate development officer since Sep 2020 Worked for GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) (2000-05, 2006-10, 2015-20) Merck (2005-06) Steifel (2010-15)

Moncef Slaoui, once dubbed US’ Vaccine Czar, has been fired by GlaxoSmithKline in March 2021. GSK’s decision comes after an internal investigation revealed sexual misconduct on his part. Since the incident, the attention is not only on Slaoui but also his wife, Kristen Belmonte Slaoui. Queries about who Slaoui’s wife is has been circulating social media. Kristen Belmonte had been working with GSK for two decades as well until recently. With all the curiosity about her, we have all the answers in this Kristen Belmonte Slaoui wiki.

Kristen Belmonte Slaoui’s Family

Kristen Belmonte was born on July 26, 1970 and is a native of New York. She is the older of two daughters born to Joseph and Gladys Belmonte.

Kristen and her sister, Danielle, grew up in East Setauket where their parents still are. Danielle is currently in Florida and works for Noom while Kristen is based in Pennsylvania.



Advertisement

Kristen Belmonte Slaoui’s Education

Belmonte graduated from Ward Melville High School in East Setauket in 1988. She went on to pursue a double major in biology and classical studies at Gettysburg College, receiving both her BS and BA in 1992.

The following year, Belmonte began her doctorate in physiology at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She earned her Ph.D. in 1997. Belmonte remained connected to her alma mater in the position of adjunct assistant professor from 2001 to 2011.

She later did her postdoctoral fellowship in neuroscience and pharmacology at the University of Washington – School of Medicine from 1997 to 2000.



Kristen Belmonte Slaoui’s Career

Soon after her fellowship, Belmonte began her career at GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) in 2000. She was the principal investigator, respiratory and inflammation drug discovery for conditions like COPD.

She left in 2005 and spent a year at Merck Research Laboratories as a senior research fellow. She returned to GSK in 2006 and was there for another four years.

Advertisement

Belmonte shifted focus to Steifel in 2010, a year after GSK completed the acquisition of the dermatology company. She was director and later vice president of business development and licensing for five years. She had similar roles when she returned to GSK in 2015 and remained there till August 2020.

Advertisement

Belmonte is a member of the scientific advisory board at Kinaset Therapeutics since last August and the chief corporate development officer at Galderma since September 2020. She has also served as a non-executive board member of Villaris Therapeutics since 2019.

Kristen Belmonte’s Relationships

Kristen Belmonte and Moncef Slaoui married on March 26, 2011 at Philadelphia’s Lippincott House. Kristen’s sister, Danielle, did her hair for the special day. They have a son named Ryan together.



Slaoui has two adult sons from his previous marriage.

Advertisement

It is the second marriage for both Kristen and Moncef. Kristen was previously married to one Greg Hoy, an entrepreneur in Pennsylvania.