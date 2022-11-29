Meet Washington Wizards Kristaps Porziņģis’ Girlfriend, Laura Vizla

The Washington Wizards star basketball player Kristaps Porziis set a new personal best in points scored on Monday, November 28, 2022. His fans, Wizards teammates, and of course, his girlfriend, are all happy about this. Kristaps Porziņģis’ girlfriend, Laura Vizla, has been spotted many times during the player’s matches. After a string of unsuccessful relationships, Kristaps is currently dating dancer Laura Vizla. The couple has made their relationship public, and posts about their trips and adventures spread like wildfire. Since fans want to know more about her, we delve into her background in this Laura Vizla wiki.

About Laura Vizla Age 24 Years Birth February 2, 1998 Riga, Latvia Parents Valdis Vizla (Father), Aija Vizla (Mother) Nationality Latvian Job Dancer

Laura Vizla’s Family

Laura Vizla was born on February 2, 1998, to Valdis and Aija Vizla in Riga, Latvia. While she spends time in both Latvia and the United States, her family still lives in the northeastern European country.

Her potential siblings include her sister, Anete Vizla.

Laura Vizla’s Education and Career

Laura Vizla finished her schooling in Riga, where she was born and raised. She learned rhythmic gymnastics in Riga for four years while studying music. She got her start in cheerleading with her pals when she was pretty young, and she’s loved it ever since.

In the past, Kristaps Porziņģis’ girlfriend cheered for the VEF, a Latvian professional basketball team. The sizzling beauty is also an Instagram influencer with 35.4k followers. Her magnificent photoshoots are posted all over her social media pages.

Laura Vizla and Kristaps Porziņģis’ Relationship

It is unclear how the couple met, although it has been reported that they met in 2019. On September 25, 2021, Porziņģis posted a photo of Vizla curled up on his arm to Instagram, making their relationship public. The NBA player tagged Vizla and included a red heart emoji in the caption.

On the other hand, Vizla went public about her boyfriend on Valentine’s Day in 2021. After this, she shared several photos with the star player. The two of them vacationed in Europe during the August 2022 NBA off-season.

Laura Vizla was also seen with Bradley Beal’s wife, Kamiah Beal, and Will Barton’s girlfriend, Ms. Brittany, on a girls’ night out in Miami in November 2022, when the Wizards were there to play the Heat.

The NBA star was reportedly involved with other women before Vizla. Between 2017 and 2018, Porziņģis was linked with Instagram models Abigail Ratchford and Jen Selter.

On November 28, 2022, Kristaps Porziis scored a career-high, and his girlfriend posted several celebratory Instagram Stories to mark the occasion.