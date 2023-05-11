Rams DE Kobie Turner Is Engaged! Meet His Fiancée, Alissa Villanueva

About Alissa Villanueva Age 22 Years Birth July 22, 2000 Virginia Siblings Alejandra, Luis, Franco Parents Patricia Vera Tudela (Mother) Nationality American Alumni Centreville High School

Days before the Los Angeles Rams picked Kobie Turner in the 2023 NFL Draft, the former Wake Forest defensive end popped the question to his high school sweetheart. Kobie Turner’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Alissa Villanueva, is well-known to the football pro’s Instagram followers and aware of how much he missed her while away at college. But the newly engaged couple will likely soon head to the City of Angels together. Get a glimpse into their relationship in this Alissa Villanueva wiki.

Alissa Villanueva’s Family

Alissa Villanueva was born on July 22, 2000, and is a native of Centreville, Virginia. She is the daughter of Patricia Vera Tudela and her husband.

Villanueva grew up in a large and close-knit family that included two of her brothers, Luis Villanueva and Franco Villanueva, and a sister, Alejandra.

The family grew even bigger when Luis Villanueva married his wife, Cara Villanueva, and had their sons.

Alissa Villanueva’s Education

Kobie Turner’s fiancée graduated from Centreville High School in 2018. However, her current work or academic status is unknown.



Alissa Villanueva and Kobie Turner’s Relationship

Kobie Turner was on the football team at Centreville High School, where he met Alissa Villanueva. They’ve been together since they were teens.

While Villanueva was completing high school, Turner began his college career at the University of Richmond in 2018. He would later transfer to Wake Forest University in 2022.

The couple was in a long-distance relationship, and the footballer made no secret of how much he missed his girlfriend with sweet Instagram posts. They had a few rare moments together, which he also posted on the social media platform.

Turner announced his engagement to Villanueva on social media on April 24. And a few days later, the Los Angeles Rams selected the defensive end in the 2023 NFL Draft.