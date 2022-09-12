Meet Kiyomi Cook, Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota’s Wife

About Kiyomi Cook Age 29 Years Birth May 6, 1993 Oregon Spouse Marcus Mariota (2021-present) Siblings Kerri Cook, Kevin Cook Parents Carol Tsuhako-Cook (Mother), Karl Cook (Father) Nationality American Job Soccer Coach Alumni University of Oregon

Marcus Mariota is in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons and is also celebrating his first anniversary as a married man. The quarterback married his college sweetheart when he was with the Raiders. Now Falcons fans want to know more about Marcus Mariota’s wife. Kiyomi Cook knows a thing or two about the athletic life. She’s however, pretty lowkey among the NFL WAG circles. That doesn’t quell the curiosity about who Kiyomi Cook is and what is her background. So we reveal all the details on the new Falcons WAG in this Kiyomi Cook wiki.

Kiyomi Cook’s Family

Kiyomi Cook was born on May 9, 1993 and hails from Gresham, Oregon. She is the daughter of Karl Cook and Carol Tsuhako-Cook.

Kiyomi has an older brother, Kevin Cook. He played soccer at the University of San Diego and Seattle University. Their sister, Kerri, played soccer at the University of Oregon.

Kiyomi Cook’s Education and Career

Kiyomi and her siblings all played soccer at Barlow High School. After graduating in 2011, Kiyomi attended the University of Oregon.

Kiyomi was a midfielder on the Ducks soccer roster for four years. In her senior year, she was a teammate with her sister Kerri.

Kiyomi Cook received her BS in human physiology and psychology in 2015. That same year she did a student sports internship and later began working as a soccer coach.

She was the soccer coach at the University School of Nashville from 2015 to 2019 and Father Ryan High School from 2016 to 2020. During that time she pursued a masters degree in exervise and nutrition science from Lipscomb University which she completed in 2018. Her current employment status is not known.

Kiyomi Cook and Marcus Mariota’s Relationship

Hawaii native, Marcus Mariota played college football at the University of Oregon. That’s where he met Ducks soccer player, Kiyomi Cook and they began dating.

When the Tennessee Titans selected Mariota in the 2015 NFL draft, Cook also got a coaching job in Tennessee. The year the quarterback signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, he proposed to his college sweetheart.

Kiyomi Cook and Marcus Mariota married on July 1, 2021 in Oahu. They reportedly had a low-key ceremony with Mariota’s current and former teammates among the guests. NFL pro, Logan Ryan shared pictures from the newlyweds’ special day.