Kimberly Chandler Wiki: Facts about Tyson Chandler’s Wife

Tyson Chandler could be among the Houston Rockets players facing stern action in the fallout of Danuel House’s alleged breach of NBA COVID-19 safety measures. During this time, he has the support of his wife, Kimberly Chandler. They were together long before Tyson became an NBA star, and the athlete has often gushed about Kimberly. She put her career on hold to raise their kids while he followed his hectic schedule, and is an active philanthropist who doesn’t want to be clubbed with the reality-TV brand of basketball wives. This Kimberly Chandler wiki reveals Tyson Chandler’s wife is her own person.

Kimberly Chandler’s Family

Born Kimberly Janelle Brown on January 27, 1982, she is a native of California. She is the only daughter among five children born to Kevin and Danielle Brown.

Her brother Kendall Brown is a talented basketball player and five-star prospect. He committed to play at Baylor University this July. Her “first baby brother,” Kris Brown, is a coach with Orange County Sports Fundamentals. They have two more brothers, Kevin Jr. and Kory.

Danielle Brown is a philanthropist alongside Kimberly. She has appeared at events with Kimberly and Tyson and also features in Kimberly’s Instagram.

Kimberly Chandler’s Career

Kimberly graduated from Columbia College Chicago with a degree in broadcast journalism. She planned to embark on a career as a journalist after her wedding to Tyson Chandler.

However, she discovered she was pregnant soon after their honeymoon. She focused on her first child and the two others who followed until they were all in school. Then she finally pursued her career aspirations.

Her profile on MuckRack reveals she has worked with multiple news outlets, including broadcast and print media. She’s best known for her work at PBS.

She authored her first book, Can I Be Her?, based on her faith. The book is set to be released by Simon & Schuster in 2021.

Kimberly and Tyson Chandler’s Relationship

California native Tyson Chandler’s family moved to Compton where he attended Dominguez High School, a school known for its athletic program. While he was a star athlete at Dominguez, he began courting Kimberly Brown.

After five years together, Chandler proposed to her at a park in Chicago. They married on July 24, 2005 in California, when Kimberly was 22 and Tyson was 23. Tyson was four years into his NBA career then.

A month after they returned from their honeymoon, they found out that Kimberly was pregnant with their first child. Their eldest daughter, Sacha-Marie, was born in 2006. They welcomed two more kids, son Tyson II in 2008 and youngest daughter Sayge Jozzelle in 2010.

