|About Kimberly Brook
|Known As
|Kimberly Van Der Beek
|Age
|37 Years
|Birth
|March 22, 1982
|Gender
|Female
|Spouse
|James Van Der Beek 2010 - Present
|Children
|Gwendolyn, Emilia, Annabel, Joshua, Olivia
|Nationality
|American
James Van Der Beek has been married to Kimberly Brook for almost a decade and together, they have gone through some heartbreaking losses. The Dawson’s Creek star has been competing for the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars, with Brook cheering for him in the audience. And it was in the ballroom that Van Der Beek revealed his wife had suffered a miscarriage. They’ve previously been a symbol of support for other parents who’ve gone through the same experience. She was understandably missing from DWTS this week and now people are curious about her. So we’ve got Kimberly Brook’s wiki, which also describes her and Van Der Beek’s marriage.
Kimberly Brook and James Van Der Beek Married in 2010
Kimberly Brook, born on March 22, 1982, met actor James Van Der Beek in Israel in 2009. He was fresh off the heels of a divorce from Heather McComb, whom he had married in 2003.
AdvertisementView this post on Instagram
I knew I was in love pretty much immediately – at least to the extent I was capable of knowing. I was certain I wanted to have kids with her. But what I couldn’t have seen back then (but wish I could give myself credit for having forecasted), was how much she’d grow. How much she’d challenge herself, and deepen, and evolve. How much she would discover about herself, her gifts, her hang-ups, her passions, and just how much more in love with her I’d become with each new revelation. Happy birthday @vanderkimberly… you inspire me and everyone you know. Thanks for never settling for anything less than your (or my) best. ❤️
Brook and Van Der Beek hit it off and the following year, they were back in Tel Aviv, Israel to tie the knot. They said their “I Dos” in a small, intimate ceremony at the Kabbalah Center near Dizengoff Square, with a few family and friends in attendance.
Advertisement
Also Read: Mollie Gates Wiki: Facts About “Silicon Valley” Star, Thomas Middleditch’s Wife
Advertisement
Brook Has Worked as a Producer
Reports at the time of their wedding stated that Brook had worked as a business consultant. But she also produced the 2010 documentary Teenage Paparazzo.
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
I’m pregnant with a sixth child! We are ELATED! @vanderjames post talks about our journey with pregnancies and miscarriages and is worthy of a read. I’m looking forward to sharing this journey with you. Thank you for all the warmth and love you’ve been sending. 🥰 Photog @jilliangoulding (magic worker)
Advertisement
As she has displayed on social media, Brook is an advocate for holistic wellness and health practices, especially for expecting mothers. She’s not only collaborated with experts in the field, but also featured in the documentary Heads Up: The Disappearing Art of Vaginal Breech Delivery.
Brook and Van Der Beek Have 5 Children
Soon after their wedding, the newlyweds welcomed their first child, a girl named Olivia, on September 25, 2010. They later become parents to Joshua (born March 13, 2012), Annabel (born January 25, 2014), Emilia (born March 23, 2016), and Gwendolyn (born June 15, 2018).
In October 2019, the couple revealed they were expecting their sixth child together. The new addition to their family was due in April 2020.
Don’t Miss: Kaitlynn Carter Wiki, Facts to Know About Brody Jenner’s Wife
However, tragically, Brook suffered a miscarriage earlier this month. Van Der Beek, who powered through his performance on the DWTS semifinals, revealed that he and his wife are mourning the loss of their unborn child over the weekend. They both spoke about it in their latest Instagram posts, too.
View this post on Instagram
Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one. Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, “There are no words…” and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today.
Brook had been a fixed presence in the ballroom audience, but wasn’t present during Monday’s episode. Nonetheless, she encouraged her husband to perform.
This isn’t the first time they’ve gone through this difficult experience. In September, they shared through their respective Instagram profiles that Kimberly had experienced three miscarriages during her more than eight years of pregnancies.
They have been open about this loss that many parents have also experienced, in the hopes of taking the stigma out of the tragedy. The Van Der Beeks hope that through sharing their story, other couples who have suffered miscarriages can cope with the loss and earn the love and support of those around them.
Also Read: Jessica Ditzel Wiki: Facts About Joe Rogan’s Wife