About Kimberly Brook Known As Kimberly Van Der Beek Age 37 Years Birth March 22, 1982 Gender Female Spouse James Van Der Beek 2010 - Present Children Gwendolyn, Emilia, Annabel, Joshua, Olivia Nationality American

James Van Der Beek has been married to Kimberly Brook for almost a decade and together, they have gone through some heartbreaking losses. The Dawson’s Creek star has been competing for the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars, with Brook cheering for him in the audience. And it was in the ballroom that Van Der Beek revealed his wife had suffered a miscarriage. They’ve previously been a symbol of support for other parents who’ve gone through the same experience. She was understandably missing from DWTS this week and now people are curious about her. So we’ve got Kimberly Brook’s wiki, which also describes her and Van Der Beek’s marriage.

Kimberly Brook and James Van Der Beek Married in 2010

Kimberly Brook, born on March 22, 1982, met actor James Van Der Beek in Israel in 2009. He was fresh off the heels of a divorce from Heather McComb, whom he had married in 2003.

Brook and Van Der Beek hit it off and the following year, they were back in Tel Aviv, Israel to tie the knot. They said their “I Dos” in a small, intimate ceremony at the Kabbalah Center near Dizengoff Square, with a few family and friends in attendance.

Brook Has Worked as a Producer

Reports at the time of their wedding stated that Brook had worked as a business consultant. But she also produced the 2010 documentary Teenage Paparazzo.

As she has displayed on social media, Brook is an advocate for holistic wellness and health practices, especially for expecting mothers. She’s not only collaborated with experts in the field, but also featured in the documentary Heads Up: The Disappearing Art of Vaginal Breech Delivery.

Brook and Van Der Beek Have 5 Children

Soon after their wedding, the newlyweds welcomed their first child, a girl named Olivia, on September 25, 2010. They later become parents to Joshua (born March 13, 2012), Annabel (born January 25, 2014), Emilia (born March 23, 2016), and Gwendolyn (born June 15, 2018).

In October 2019, the couple revealed they were expecting their sixth child together. The new addition to their family was due in April 2020.

However, tragically, Brook suffered a miscarriage earlier this month. Van Der Beek, who powered through his performance on the DWTS semifinals, revealed that he and his wife are mourning the loss of their unborn child over the weekend. They both spoke about it in their latest Instagram posts, too.

Brook had been a fixed presence in the ballroom audience, but wasn’t present during Monday’s episode. Nonetheless, she encouraged her husband to perform.

This isn’t the first time they’ve gone through this difficult experience. In September, they shared through their respective Instagram profiles that Kimberly had experienced three miscarriages during her more than eight years of pregnancies.

They have been open about this loss that many parents have also experienced, in the hopes of taking the stigma out of the tragedy. The Van Der Beeks hope that through sharing their story, other couples who have suffered miscarriages can cope with the loss and earn the love and support of those around them.

