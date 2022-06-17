Kim Holden Leaving Fox 8: Who Is the Veteran WVUE Anchor?

About Kim Holden Age 55 Years Birth November 6, 1966 New Orleans, Louisiana Spouse Robert Blanchard Children Austin Storms, Jessica Storms Parents Shirley Kellar Holden (Mother), Tommy Holden (Father) Nationality American Job Journalist/Health Coach

It’s the end of an era at WVUE! Kim Holden, New Orleans’ favorite news anchor, is saying farewell to the news studio. Kim Holden announced she is leaving Fox 8 after three decades of delivering groundbreaking coverage on the platform. Her longtime followers and viewers naturally had queries about her departure from the station. They want to know if this is retirement for the veteran journalist, where is she going next and if she will stay in New Orleans. We reveal what the anchor said about leaving Fox 8 and more in this Kim Holden wiki.

Kim Holden’s Family

Kim Holden was born on November 6, 1966 and is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana. She is the daughter of Shirley Kellar Holden and Tommy Holden. Kim has at least one sister.

Her mother, Shirley, works in the automobile field. Her father, Tommy, is a West Point graduate who has served in the US Army and has a longstanding career with USACE.

Advertisement

Kim Holden’s Career

Kim Holden attended Tulane University from 1984 to 1985. She enrolled in Loyola University New Orleans in 1986 and received her B.A.Sc. in communications in 1989.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Holden (@kimholdenfox8news)

Advertisement

She immediately began her long-running career at her hometown station, WVUE where she had done an internship in 1988. She anchored the 4pm and 10pm newscasts on Fox 8 for 12 out of a 34-year career. She’s also been involved as a producer and news director.

Advertisement

Holden announced her retirement from WVUE and broadcast in June 2022. Her last day on air will be later this month.

Fox 8 viewers believe Kim is too young to retire and she certainly is. But after an award-winning career, a hectic pandemic schedule and the recent Hurricane Ida cemented her decision to say goodbye to the news studio.

She hopes to spend more time with her family, especially her parents. She will remain in New Orleans but also take more time for traveling as well as one of her other passions beside storytelling.

Advertisement

NOLA’s favorite anchor is also passionate about health. In recent years, she’s turned to health consulting alongside her journalistic work. As of 2019, she’s a certified health coach and intends to continue helping clients achieve wellness.

Kim Holden’s Husband and Kids

Kim Holden is very private about her home life but she gushes about being a mom and grandmom. She is married to Robert “Bobby” Blanchard, a local realtor and a health and wellness coach too.

Holden has two adult children, Jessica Storms and Austin Storms, from a previous relationship. Jessica is currently based in Boston. Kim is naturally the happiest when Jessica and Austin visit and she plans to make that a regular affair after retirement.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who Is Davi Crimmins? What Happened to the Co-Host on “The Bert Show”?

Robert Blanchard has a daughter, Sunnie Le Beau. Kim is not only an adoring bonus mom to Sunnie, she is the doting grandmom to her kids too.