Kevin Jeanes entered the hearts of the people of Detroit when he arrived here in 2017. Since then, the locals have relied on him for all the weather updates and warnings. They start their day with the meteorologist and enjoy him doing the weather. However, the meteorologist has announced his departure. Kevin Jeanes is leaving WXYZ-TV in April 2023. Since the announcement, there have been many queries, including whether he will also move away from Detroit. Read on to find out what Kevin Jeanes had to say about his exit from 7 Action News.

Kevin Jeanes to Leave WXYZ-TV

Born and raised in Naperville, Illinois, Kevin Jeanes studied meteorology at Eastern Illinois University and graduated in 2010. He obtained the NWA meteorology seal of approval in 2011.

Right after graduation, he started his professional career as a meteorologist for WWBT in Richmond, Virginia, and then joined KOLD in Tucson, Arizona.

The Emmy Award-winning meteorologist came to Detroit, Michigan, in 2017 when he became the meteorologist at WXYZ-TV. After relocating from Arizona, he mastered the different challenges of forecasting in the Midwest.

Since moving to Detroit, Kevin married his wife Lisa, bought their first home, and welcomed two children. However, the meteorologist will now leave the place he has called home for many years.

Kevin Jeanes has accepted a position at NBC 5 in Chicago, and after a few days, he will be joining their team. Furthermore, his last day on WXYZ-TV will be April 7, 2023.