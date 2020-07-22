Kentrell Pierce Wiki: Facts about the Football Player from “Last Chance U”

About Kentrell D. Pierce Age 23 Years Birth September 4, 1996 Gender Male Parents Yvette Tekie Pierce Nationality American Job Footballer Alumni Laney College Shows Last Chance U

Netflix’s Last Chance U turns the spotlight on the players of Laney College in Oakland, California led by Coach John Beam. Arriving at Laney in 2017, Kentrell Pierce became the Eagles’ defensive back in the 2019 season 17. Pierce had his own share of hardships, but his prospects improved at Laney. Of course, fans of the show wonder where Kentrell Pierce is now. Is he still at Laney or did he transfer? Our Kentrell Pierce wiki has the answers.

Kentrell Pierce’s Family

Kentrell D. Pierce was born on September 4, 1996. He is a native of Harvey, Illinois, but has also lived in Dolton.

His father passed away and his mother, Yvette Tekie Pierce, raised him. Yvette is currently working at the Cook County Recorder of Deeds in Lansing, Illinois.

Advertisement

Also Read: Jay Jones Wiki, Facts about the QB from Last Chance U

Kentrell Pierce’s Football Career

Kentrell Pierce played football at Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois. According to his Facebook, he was set to play at the University of Arizona when he graduated.

However, he came to California in 2017, where he enrolled at Laney College. The DB was part of the 2019 Eagles roster that was filmed for Last Chance U.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Last Chance U Seasons 3 and 4: Players and Coaching Staff – Where Are They Now?

Advertisement

Laney College has a 90% transfer and graduation rate thanks to Coach John Beam’s efforts. He develops top prospects who are wanted by other colleges and the NFL.

Pierce, too, found a better opportunity after a great season at Laney. In February 2020, Lincoln University announced that it had signed Kentrell Pierce to their 2020 squad.

However, the pandemic has stalled both education and sports, so Lincoln hasn’t updated its roster yet. It’s unlikely that Pierce saw any playtime at Lincoln yet. Meanwhile, his social media shows he is spending time with his family and hyping Last Chance U.

Advertisement

Our @LUL1onsFB team has another addition to our 2020 squad and would like to welcome CB/DB Kentrell Pierce from Laney College in California via Harold L. Richards HS in Illinois

Welcome to the den Kentrell!#FeelTheRoar #FB2020 pic.twitter.com/HtqS3FguPS — Lincoln University Lions Athletics (@LUL1onsAthletic) February 18, 2020