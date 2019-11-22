Fiona Hill’s Husband, Kenneth Keen Wiki, Age, Career, Education & Facts To Know

About Kenneth Keen Known As Kenneth Alvin Keen Age 53 Years Birth May 28, 1966 Gender Male Spouse Fiona Hill Address Bethesda, Maryland Country United States Nationality American Job Managing Director & Senior Partner Alumni Northwestern University, Harvard University, Dartmouth College Works For The Boston Consulting Group Hometown Massachusetts

After Thursday’s impeachment hearings, the focus is now on the key figures who testified in the televised inquiry. Fiona Hill, a former White House official in the Trump administration, is not only receiving attention for testifying in the inquiry, but also threats to her safety. It was revealed in transcripts that a blacked-out name had received a threatening phone call and was concerned about her testifying before the House. The unidentified name is believed to be that of Fiona Hill’s husband, Kenneth Keen. Who is the British-born U.S. diplomat’s husband? Our Kenneth Keen wiki has all the answers.

Kenneth Keen Met Fiona Hill at Harvard

Kenneth Alvin Keen, born on May 28, 1966, is from Massachusetts. After acquiring his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, he enrolled at Harvard in 1988.

Keen had been working towards a master’s degree in Russian studies back then. Fiona Hill, who was born and raised in the U.K., arrived in the U.S. for her graduate program.

Advertisement

She acquired a masters in Russian and modern history in 1991 and a PhD in history in 1998 from Harvard. While there, she got a job as a resident tutor at Cabot House, where she met Kenneth Keen.

They dated and later married. After their wedding, Hill became a U.S. citizen in 2002.

Also Read: Eve Schiff Wiki, Facts To Know About Adam Schiff’s Wife

Keen Is a Business Consultant

After studying history at Dartmouth College and Soviet studies at Harvard, Keen enrolled in Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in 1998. An Austin scholar there, he would graduate in 2000 with an MBA in finance, strategy, and marketing.

Before he held an MBA, he had built a resume in public affairs management at Merck & Co. and Biogen. Since 2000, however, he has been with the Massachusetts-based multinational management firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Advertisement

With his wife’s work as a diplomat in D.C., Keen and Hill have settled in Bethesda, Maryland. Keen continues to work at BCG’s Bethesda office in its biopharma practice as the senior partner and managing director.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Katherine Durant Wiki, Facts About Gordon Sondland’s Wife

Keen and Hill Have a Child Together

Keen keeps a low profile, while his wife took the spotlight during her tenure as a White House official. He nonetheless was her date to official events where Hill’s colleagues met him.

One such event he attended with Hill was the state dinner hosted by President Trump for the French President Emmanuel Macron in April 2018.

Advertisement

Still, they preserve the privacy of their family. Keen and Hill are parents to a daughter who is currently 12 years old.

When Hill left her White House position specializing in Russian and European affairs in the National Security Council in July 2019, it had nothing to do with the Ukraine scandal. She and Keen had decided on it so that Hill could spend more time with their daughter and her mother who was ill.

Don’t Miss: Douglas Emhoff Wiki, Facts to Know About Kamala Harris’ Husband