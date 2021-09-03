Who Is Kenneth Feinberg’s Wife? Facts about the Attorney’s Wife, Diane Shaff?

About Diane “Dede” Shaff Age 72 Years Birth January 21, 1949 Spouse Kenneth Feinberg (29th Jun 1975 - now) Children Michael Feinberg, Leslie Feinberg, Andrew Feinberg Parents Marian Shaff, Shepard Shaff Address New Jersey Affiliation Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, United Israel Appeal Alumni Fairleigh Dickinson University Worked for G. A. Saxton & Co.

Kenneth Feinberg is best known as the appointed Special Master of the U.S. government’s September 11th Victim Compensation Fund among multiple dispute resolution panels. His work is at the focus of the new Netflix movie, Worth. This biopic starring Michael Keaton as Feinberg brings attention to the attorney’s family in real life. Many ask who Kenneth Feinberg’s wife is. Diane Shaff is active in the Jewish community in DC but is otherwise very low-key. It provokes a lot of curiosity about her background and their marriage which we reveal details on here.

Diane Shaff’s Family

Diane “Dede” Shaff was born on January 21, 1949 to Marian Shaff and Shepard Shaff. Her family was based in New Jersey and New York.

Shaff’s parents were separated and her father had remarried. Her father, Shepard Shaff passed away in 2009 and her mother, Marian Shaff passed away in 2012. They are survived by their children, Ilene Kellert, Dede Feinberg, Elizabeth Sobo, Kathy Fallenius, and Jorge Anday, their spouses and their children.

Marian Shaff was a writer and the founder of the New Jersey Cultural Calendar of Events carried in The New York Times and The Star-Ledger for over a decade. Dede’s sister, Elizabeth Shaff Sobo, was a famous ballet soloist and now executive director of 10 Hairy Legs.

Diane Shaff’s Career

Diane Shaff graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1970. She went on to become a stockbroker in Manhattan.

When she married Kenneth Feinberg, she was a branch office coordinator with the brokerage firm, G. A. Saxton & Co. She also briefly taught in the public school system.

In recent years, Shaff has been active in the Jewish community. She served on the board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and the board of the United Israel Appeal.

Diane Shaff and Kenneth Feinberg’s Relationship

Massachusetts native, Kenneth Feinberg graduated from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and studied law at NYU. He then worked as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

It was there that he was set up on a blind date with stockbroker, Diane Shaff. Feinberg didn’t make the best first impression when he arrived two hours late to the date thanks to a meeting with then-Watergate special prosecutor, Leon Jaworski.

Although late, he did manage to meet Shaff. His insistence and charm made up for the lack of punctuality.

“I had never met anyone with that much personality,” Dede Shaff said about their first encounter.

After getting engaged in April 1975, Kenneth Feinberg and Diane Shaff married on June 29, 1975 in New York. They moved to Washington DC soon after and are currently based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Diane Shaff and Kenneth Feinberg’s Children

Dede and Kenneth Feinberg are parents to three children – Michael, Leslie and Andrew.

The eldest son, Michael Feinberg, is an NYU alum and attorney. He briefly worked as a law clerk for Judge Harold Baer Jr. Michael is married to Taryn Siegelberg, a director of admissions at AdmitNY.

Their only daughter, Leslie Feinberg, graduated from Georgetown and Harvard. She was a policy adviser to John F. Kerry. She is currently in Boston where she is a director of government relations and education for the Red Sox foundation, Home Base.