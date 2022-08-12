Meet Singer Kendall Schmidt’s Fiancée, Mica Von Turkovich

About Mica Von Turkovich Known As Micaela Von Turkovich Age 31 Years Birth July 23, 1991 South Burlington, Vermont Siblings Ana Maria, Gabriela Parents Edward Von Turkovich (Father), Michele Von Turkovich (Mother) Nationality American Job Social Media Influencer

Big Time Rush singer Kendall Schmidt and his fiancée Mica Von Turkovich, are deeply in love. Their Instagram is flooded with posts expressing their affection for each other. The musician frequently appears alongside Mica’s family, suggesting their close relationship. Kendall Schmidt’s fiancée, Mica Von Turkovich, is again in the spotlight, as the singer recently proposed to her most romantically, and they will be married soon. Fans are curious about her, so we reveal her full biography in this Mica Von Turkovich wiki.

Mica Von Turkovich’s Family

Mica Von Turkovich was born on July 23, 1991, in South Burlington, Vermont. She is one of the three children born to Michele and Edward Von Turkovich. Currently, she lives in Los Angeles, California. Her family immigrated to the United States from Spain in 1951.

Mica is very close to her older sisters, Gabriela and Ana Maria. Her mom is a senior laboratory research technician at the University of Vermont, and her dad is the Director of Government Business Services at the State of Vermont.

Mica Von Turkovich’s Career

Mica spent most of her time as a child penning stories about her imaginary horse, Misty, and the fictional animal rescue by her family. She continues to be a writer through her blog and as an author at The Humane League. Mica also worked as a nanny in New York after high school.

Kendell worked with Mica in Heffron Drive's official music video, Living Room, in 2017.

Kendell worked with Mica in Heffron Drive’s official music video, Living Room, in 2017. The video follows Kendall as he experiences the highs and lows of life and love while living in his new house. She also appeared in Dan+Shay’s single in 2018, and Anson Seabra’s music video Walked Through Hell.

The multi-talented Mica is now a certified personal trainer, and she often shares fitness tips and training routines on social media.

Mica Von Turkovich and Kendall Schmidt’s Relationship

Mica and Kendall met for the first time in 2012 at one of Big Time Rush’s concerts at Radio City Music Hall. Over the years, their friendship got stronger, and they eventually fell in love and started dating in 2015.

However, Schmidt’s first post on Instagram about Turkovich was on her birthday in July 2016. Since then, the couple has been sharing posts about their affection for each other. Be it camping trips, vacations, or quarantining throughout the pandemic, the couple has shared all the beautiful moments with their fans.

After knowing each other for ten years, the singer popped the question to his long-time girlfriend on July 1, 2022, exactly at the same place where they met first. Band members Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega, James Maslow, and Mica’s sister Gabriela were also in attendance.

Now, fans are waiting for the wedding date announcement.