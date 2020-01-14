The LSU Tigers’ victory in the 2020 CFP Championship has thrust their coach, Ed Orgeron, and his unique voice into the spotlight. While Bebe, as he’s dubbed, is the heart of the LSU Tigers, it’s his wife who’s the soul of the team. Ed Orgeron’s wife, Kelly Orgeron, fulfills her role as the First Lady of the LSU Tigers gracefully. Not only is she a mother figure, but she also never fails to be inspiring. Just like how she led the young athletes to volunteer at a foodbank ahead of the game. Our Kelly Orgeron wiki turns the spotlight onto this supportive Tiger mom.

Kelly Orgeron Was Previously Married

Born Kelly Owens on December 30, 1964, to Bobby and Janis Owens, she was one of four children, with two older brothers, Scott and Russ, and a younger sister, Misty.

As this day comes to an end, I must say my heart is FULL!!!! I am so very thankful that God has blessed me with so many wonderful friends. Thank u all for the birthday wishes! 😘 Posted by Kelly Orgeron on Friday, December 30, 2016

Their father Bobby Owens worked on a farmland growing watermelon, cantaloupe, and cotton. He was killed when a train struck the car he was driving. He was 46 and Kelly was a sophomore in college. Janis passed away in 2012 after lung complications.

She was later Kelly Spotts when she married Brian Spotts. Kelly and Brian have one son together, Tyler Spotts.

Brian, a native of Quincy in Illinois, had a brief stint coaching college football. He’s currently in a management position at an Illinois-based company.

After their divorce, Brian and Kelly both moved on. While Kelly married Ed Orgeron, Brian married Becky Spotts in 2018.

Tyler appears to have spent most of his time with Kelly growing up. He even legally added Orgeron to his name and goes by Tyler Spotts-Orgeron on social media.

Kelly and Ed Orgeron Met on a Blind Date

Ahead of the 1996 Liberty Bowl, divorced coach Ed Orgeron met divorced mother Kelly on a blind date in Memphis. Their date was only possible because the team that Ed was coaching had made it to the Liberty Bowl.

A wonderful Easter weekend with my baby ❤️️ Posted by Kelly Orgeron on Monday, April 17, 2017

Kelly was living in Lake City, Arkansas at that time. The mutual friend who set them up convinced her to drive an hour to meet Ed, who was overseeing his team’s practice.

“I went to their bowl practice,” Kelly recalled. “He was walking off the field and I said, ‘You must be Bébé.’”

After catching each other’s gaze across the football field, they hit it off. Two months into their romance, they eloped and tied the knot at a courthouse.

Kelly and Ed Orgeron Have Twin Sons

After their marriage, Kelly struggled to adapt to life as a football coach’s wife. With Ed’s budding career on Lane Kiffin’s Tennessee and USC staff taking him all over the country, Kelly stayed behind in Mandeville, Louisiana with Tyler.

Ed would miss the important events of their life, including the birth of their twin sons, Cody and Parker, on February 9, 1998. He’d also end up missing several milestones in his children’s lives.

Eighteen years ago today God blessed our family with the most amazing gift anyone could ever ask for- Cody and Parker!!!! Happy Birthday to my Batman and Robin!!!!! I love u more than u will ever know! ❤️ Posted by Kelly Orgeron on Tuesday, February 9, 2016

During that time, Kelly learned everything about football to help support Ed’s career and raise a football family. Tyler, Cody, and Parker graduated from Mandeville High School, where they each played football.

Tyler didn’t continue playing football in college because of scoliosis. He went on to graduate from LSU in 2018 and returned as an offensive analyst for the Tigers football team. Cody and Parker are part of the football team at McNeese University.

Kelly Had Surgery for Scoliosis

Kelly was known as a basketball player and beauty pageant winner. She managed to follow her passions despite health complications stemming from scoliosis, a condition where the spine curves.

She used to wear a brace and still managed to pull off a jump shot in basketball. She would later have a rod inserted in her spine when she was 15. Kelly has required multiple back surgeries since then.

In 2018, neurosurgeons conducted two 10-hour surgeries over three days on Kelly’s spine. The aftermath, though, proved nearly fatal for her.

The doctor nicked her colon during the surgery and she developed an infection in her stomach. She was rushed back to surgery again and doctors fixed the surgical mishap in time.

Kelly had a prolonged stay at the hospital, a difficult time for the family, especially when Ed’s obligations as a coach meant he couldn’t have an extended stay by her side. She had a reverse colostomy after the puncture healed and there were more surgeries for her back scheduled for the future.

But Kelly remains bright and optimistic while on the path to recovery. And she still remains a strong pillar of support for her husband and the LSU Tigers.

