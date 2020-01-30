About Kelley Limp Known As Kelley Wolf Age 43 Years Birth October 14, 1976 Gender Female Spouse Scott Wolf May 2004 - Present Children Lucy Marie Wolf, Miller William Wolf, Jackson Kayse Wolf Siblings Jason Limp Parents William Fred Limp, Elaine Williams Limp Address Park City, Utah Country United States Nationality American Job Life Coach Hometown Fayetteville, Arkansas

The rebooted Party of Five made its much-anticipated premiere on January 8, but without the original cast members. That isn’t stopping Scott Wolf from rooting for the show, however. We turn the spotlight onto this OG Party of Five cast member and his real-life party of five with his wife, Kelley Limp. Scott Wolf’s wife is not that new to the entertainment scene herself. You might remember her from a predecessor to the modern reality show. If you’ve forgotten about this one gem from The Real World, our Kelley Limp wiki will revive your memory.

Kelley Limp’s Father Is an Archaeologist

Kelley Limp was born on October 14, 1976 to Fred Limp and Elaine Williams Limp. Kelley and her brother, Jason Limp, were raised in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Kelley’s grandfather, William Limp, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was a founding member and president of the Salem Indiana Exchange Club. The Indiana native moved to Florida and then settled in Fayetteville with his family in the ‘90s, where he passed away in 2004.

Kelley’s father, William Fred Limp, has a PhD in anthropology from Indiana University Bloomington, and started his career in different archaeological programs in Arkansas. Currently, he is the Leica Geosystem Chair and a professor of Geosciences at the University of Arkansas.

While Kelley and her family now reside in Utah, her brother lives in Seattle, Washington with his wife and kids. There, he is a preconstruction manager at BNBuilders.

Limp Appeared on MTV’s The Real World

Before she’d be known as Scott Wolf’s wife, Kelley Limp achieved notoriety as the 21-year-old “sorority girl” on MTV’s The Real World: New Orleans in 2000. Back then, she was in a relationship with a medical student named Peter.

Limp’s time on the show was unorthodox in that she didn’t clock in many hours in the house with her castmates, instead preferring to spend time with her then-boyfriend. But whenever she was in the house, her “opinionated, sassy, strong-willed” self was cause for tempers to flare.

That season, the housemates were assigned to work at a local television station, with each member producing a segment every week. Limp was the most excited about the format, considering she would continue in that line of work.

After the show ended, Limp moved to Los Angeles and pursued a job in television marketing. Her relationship with Peter had ended by then.

Limp would make a reality TV comeback in 2002, for the MTV spinoff The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons. She was one of the winners that season, taking home $50,000 in prize money.

She’d come back to TV only once more, with a small role in 2004’s Everwood.

Limp and Scott Wolf Live in Utah with Their Kids

Scott Wolf had a brief engagement to Alyssa Milano in the early ’90s. In later years, his desire to become more involved in charity would lead to a more fateful romance.

That’s how he met non-profit consultant Joel Goldman, who, in turn, introduced him to Limp. Limp and Scott connected in 2002, and Limp was 40 minutes late to their date.

They hit it off, though, and eventually tied the knot on May 29, 2004 in Fayetteville, in a church Limp’s parents have a longtime association with. Their loved ones donated $20,000 in lieu of wedding gifts to orphanages in Africa.

They briefly lived in Santa Monica before they fell in love with Park City, Utah while Wolf starred in the short-lived ABC drama, The Nine. While Wolf was busy with his acting job, Kelley pursued a psychology degree at Salt Lake City’s Westminster College.

Their son, Jackson Kayse, was born on March 22, 2009, followed by a second son, Miller (born in 2012), and then their youngest and only daughter, Lucy (born in 2014).

These days, Wolf stars in the CW revival of Nancy Drew and Limp works as a life coach, while they also manage their many charitable ventures targeted mostly for African communities.

