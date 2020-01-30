|About Kelley Limp
|Known As
|Kelley Wolf
|Age
|43 Years
|Birth
|October 14, 1976
|Gender
|Female
|Spouse
|Scott Wolf May 2004 - Present
|Children
|Lucy Marie Wolf, Miller William Wolf, Jackson Kayse Wolf
|Siblings
|Jason Limp
|Parents
|William Fred Limp, Elaine Williams Limp
|Address
|Park City, Utah
|Country
|United States
|Nationality
|American
|Job
|Life Coach
|Hometown
|Fayetteville, Arkansas
The rebooted Party of Five made its much-anticipated premiere on January 8, but without the original cast members. That isn’t stopping Scott Wolf from rooting for the show, however. We turn the spotlight onto this OG Party of Five cast member and his real-life party of five with his wife, Kelley Limp. Scott Wolf’s wife is not that new to the entertainment scene herself. You might remember her from a predecessor to the modern reality show. If you’ve forgotten about this one gem from The Real World, our Kelley Limp wiki will revive your memory.
Kelley Limp’s Father Is an Archaeologist
Kelley Limp was born on October 14, 1976 to Fred Limp and Elaine Williams Limp. Kelley and her brother, Jason Limp, were raised in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Kelley’s grandfather, William Limp, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was a founding member and president of the Salem Indiana Exchange Club. The Indiana native moved to Florida and then settled in Fayetteville with his family in the ‘90s, where he passed away in 2004.

Lucy and I came to visit my parents for the weekend… the cool guy on the left is my dad, Dr. William Limp. We call him Indiana Jones and Dr. Science because he’s an archeologist and a professor and probably the smartest person I will ever meet in person. He was also the President of The American Archeological Society and has gone to over see field studies at places like Manchu Pichu and The Terra-cotta Warriors. On the right is my beautiful mom, when I was a kid she worked as a journalist at the University and she has a degree in interior design so we spent our weekend going to open houses to “peek” and she’s the BEST cook I’ll ever know. I was overwhelmed with gratitude for these two souls and what they have taught me about the arc of humanity and how it mostly bends towards love and what is right. A few years ago my dad took us on a tour of Bandolier outside of Santa Fe and he said, “ancient cultures always built their place of worship and community first, before their homes or any other structure”. For this particular culture it was a large circular room cut out of the earth and angled towards the stars in a way that could invite the spirit world to join in the community. My mom taught me that a beautiful table filled with beautiful food is the place where soul connections are made. I look around my family’s home and I see crosses, and Buddha’s and minoras and relics of worship from every culture around the world and I know I am blessed to have been taught that we are not defined by the house we walk into or the color of our skin or the number in our bank accounts but instead we are measured by the love we can give and receive. And that little tyke in the middle… that’s Lucy, she IS love. #love
Kelley’s father, William Fred Limp, has a PhD in anthropology from Indiana University Bloomington, and started his career in different archaeological programs in Arkansas. Currently, he is the Leica Geosystem Chair and a professor of Geosciences at the University of Arkansas.
While Kelley and her family now reside in Utah, her brother lives in Seattle, Washington with his wife and kids. There, he is a preconstruction manager at BNBuilders.
Limp Appeared on MTV’s The Real World
Before she’d be known as Scott Wolf’s wife, Kelley Limp achieved notoriety as the 21-year-old “sorority girl” on MTV’s The Real World: New Orleans in 2000. Back then, she was in a relationship with a medical student named Peter.
Limp’s time on the show was unorthodox in that she didn’t clock in many hours in the house with her castmates, instead preferring to spend time with her then-boyfriend. But whenever she was in the house, her “opinionated, sassy, strong-willed” self was cause for tempers to flare.
That season, the housemates were assigned to work at a local television station, with each member producing a segment every week. Limp was the most excited about the format, considering she would continue in that line of work.
After the show ended, Limp moved to Los Angeles and pursued a job in television marketing. Her relationship with Peter had ended by then.
Limp would make a reality TV comeback in 2002, for the MTV spinoff The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons. She was one of the winners that season, taking home $50,000 in prize money.
She’d come back to TV only once more, with a small role in 2004’s Everwood.
Limp and Scott Wolf Live in Utah with Their Kids
Scott Wolf had a brief engagement to Alyssa Milano in the early ’90s. In later years, his desire to become more involved in charity would lead to a more fateful romance.
That’s how he met non-profit consultant Joel Goldman, who, in turn, introduced him to Limp. Limp and Scott connected in 2002, and Limp was 40 minutes late to their date.
They hit it off, though, and eventually tied the knot on May 29, 2004 in Fayetteville, in a church Limp’s parents have a longtime association with. Their loved ones donated $20,000 in lieu of wedding gifts to orphanages in Africa.
They briefly lived in Santa Monica before they fell in love with Park City, Utah while Wolf starred in the short-lived ABC drama, The Nine. While Wolf was busy with his acting job, Kelley pursued a psychology degree at Salt Lake City’s Westminster College.
Their son, Jackson Kayse, was born on March 22, 2009, followed by a second son, Miller (born in 2012), and then their youngest and only daughter, Lucy (born in 2014).

Happy Thanksgiving!! My Favorite Holiday because it’s about food and family! When @iamscottwolf and I had been married for a couple of years, we didn’t have kids yet and we decided to go to NYC on our own. It was an EPIC night to say the least. We had dinner at Jean George, followed by drinks at the Carlyle where I made a grown man cry from asking about his relationship (oops, coaching without consent). We met some wayward folks out on the town who took us to the top of the Empire State Building and we finished the night on the dance floor at the hottest club in town! And guess what…. none of that compares to this moment. Surrounded with our kiddos and family in our favorite city!! Wether you are with or without blood relatives, make the people around you your family today and show somebody some love and kindness! Today I’m grateful for all of you and the love we share!
These days, Wolf stars in the CW revival of Nancy Drew and Limp works as a life coach, while they also manage their many charitable ventures targeted mostly for African communities.
