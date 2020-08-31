Kelley Cahill Wiki: Facts about Jon Rahm’s Wife

About Kelley Cahill Age 26 Years Birth February 23, 1994 Gender Female Spouse Jon Rahm Rodriguez December 2019 - Present Siblings Marty Cahill Parents Nancy Cahill, Rob Cahill Nationality American Alumni Arizona State University, Chaparral High School Hometown Lake Oswego, Oregon

Jon Rahm’s personal life is as great as his professional life. After tying the knot with his longtime sweetheart, Kelley Cahill, his career continues on an upward trajectory—from winning the European Tour Golfer of the Year in 2019 to ranking world No. 1 in July 2020. Cahill has had the Internet’s eyes on her since her Spaniard beau was winning amateur titles in college. And his excellent game in the BMW Championship brings more attention on her. So we’ve got this Kelley Cahill wiki to introduce you to Jon Rahm’s wife.

Kelley Cahill’s Family

Kelley Cahill was born on February 23, 1994 and is originally from Lake Oswego, Oregon near Portland. She is the daughter of Rob and Nancy Cahill and has at least one brother, Marty.

Kelley’s parents currently reside in Scottsdale, Arizona where Kelley and Jon Rahm live. Her brother Marty; his wife, Kelly Cahill (née Konash); and their children reside in Scottsdale, too.

Marty, a business graduate from the University of Arizona, worked for the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Timbers. He currently works for Get Beyond in Scottsdale.

Kelley Cahill’s Education

Kelley graduated from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. Her brother is a graduate of Lake Oswego High School in Oregon.

The former athlete later attended Arizona State University where she majored in biology and was a track and field athlete. A javelin thrower, she ranked eighth at the 2014 ASU Invitational. She also competed in boxing and tennis there.

Kelley Cahill and Jon Rahm’s Relationship

Jon Rahm Rodriguez from Basque Country in Spain, played golf at Arizona State University. He was one of the leading golf athletes in the university’s history, second only to Phil Mickelson.

It was at Arizona State that Rahm met and fell in love with fellow Sun Devil, Kelley Cahill. Six months into their relationship, they were living together.

After announcing their engagement in 2018, Kelley Cahill and Jon Rahm married on December 20, 2019. The intimate wedding was in Rahm’s hometown of Bilbao.