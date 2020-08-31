Kelley Cahill Wiki: Facts about Jon Rahm’s Wife

|About Kelley Cahill
|Age
|26 Years
|Birth
|February 23, 1994
|Gender
|Female
|Spouse
|Jon Rahm Rodriguez December 2019 - Present
|Siblings
|Marty Cahill
|Parents
|Nancy Cahill, Rob Cahill
|Nationality
|American
|Alumni
|Arizona State University, Chaparral High School
|Hometown
|Lake Oswego, Oregon
Jon Rahm’s personal life is as great as his professional life. After tying the knot with his longtime sweetheart, Kelley Cahill, his career continues on an upward trajectory—from winning the European Tour Golfer of the Year in 2019 to ranking world No. 1 in July 2020. Cahill has had the Internet’s eyes on her since her Spaniard beau was winning amateur titles in college. And his excellent game in the BMW Championship brings more attention on her. So we’ve got this Kelley Cahill wiki to introduce you to Jon Rahm’s wife.
Kelley Cahill’s Family
Kelley Cahill was born on February 23, 1994 and is originally from Lake Oswego, Oregon near Portland. She is the daughter of Rob and Nancy Cahill and has at least one brother, Marty.
Posted by Kelley Cahill on Tuesday, November 3, 2015
Kelley’s parents currently reside in Scottsdale, Arizona where Kelley and Jon Rahm live. Her brother Marty; his wife, Kelly Cahill (née Konash); and their children reside in Scottsdale, too.
Marty, a business graduate from the University of Arizona, worked for the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Timbers. He currently works for Get Beyond in Scottsdale.
Kelley Cahill’s Education
Kelley graduated from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. Her brother is a graduate of Lake Oswego High School in Oregon.
View this post on Instagram
2016 came to and end. A great year were I got my degree and jumped I to my professional career. A lot of memories were made this year but the most important one was starting a relationship with @cahillkelley I am so greatful to have you in my life. This year has been amazing because of you and I can't imagine a better life with anyone else. So glad you could make it to Spain to spend New Years with me. I love you so much my princess! ❤️❤️
The former athlete later attended Arizona State University where she majored in biology and was a track and field athlete. A javelin thrower, she ranked eighth at the 2014 ASU Invitational. She also competed in boxing and tennis there.
Kelley Cahill and Jon Rahm’s Relationship
Jon Rahm Rodriguez from Basque Country in Spain, played golf at Arizona State University. He was one of the leading golf athletes in the university’s history, second only to Phil Mickelson.
It was at Arizona State that Rahm met and fell in love with fellow Sun Devil, Kelley Cahill. Six months into their relationship, they were living together.
After announcing their engagement in 2018, Kelley Cahill and Jon Rahm married on December 20, 2019. The intimate wedding was in Rahm’s hometown of Bilbao.
View this post on Instagram
Last Friday was the best day of my life, it was a dream wedding in my hometown Bilbao with my beautiful college sweetheart and my better half and now Kelley Rahm. The Basilica de Begoña is a very special place for me and my family so it was an honor to marry her there. Couldn’t think of a better way to end the year! El viernes pasado fue el mejor día de mi vida, fue una boda de sueño, en Bilbao y en la basilica de Begoña un lugar muy especial! Tengo la suerte de haberme casado con mi media naranja Kelley Rahm! No hay mejor manera de terminar un año!