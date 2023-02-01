Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.

Keith Jones’ Education and Career

Keith Jones was born in Egypt and grew up in New Jersey. He received a BA in Communications, Philosophy, Writing, and Journalism from Pennsylvania’s Villanova University in 2007, with experience in basketball game broadcasts.

He began his professional broadcasting career in 2007 as a morning anchor, producer, and reporter at WHSV-TV in Harrisburg, Virginia. In 2010, Jones relocated to Pennsylvania to work as a news reporter and fill-in anchor at WTAE Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

Advertisement

After two years at WTAE, Jones joined NBC10 Philadelphia in 2012. The 13-time Emmy Award-winning journalist has been anchoring for the news station on weekdays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Jones (@keithjonesnbc10)

Advertisement

Keith Jones’ Schedule Change at NBC10

Jones’ resume boasts a multitude of broadcasting experience. Besides co-hosting the digital newscast, The Lineup, he also covered the mainstream sports scene in Philadelphia and the Olympics.

Advertisement

But after more than a decade, Jones is now choosing to sleep in. NBC10 Philadelphia revealed that he would no longer be anchoring the newscasts from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

However, NBC10 viewers can take comfort in the fact that Jones will remain at WCAU-TV. He is now moving to the evening newscast. Further details about his new responsibilities and who will replace him in the morning slot have yet to be provided.

Jones announced his engagement to Holly Harrar in Jersey Shore in September 2022. They married in early January 2023 at Villanova.

Advertisement

Also Read: Is “Good Day” Anchor Morgan Ashley Leaving KHQ-TV?

The changes in his broadcast schedule seem to align with the new developments in his personal life. Nonetheless, NBC10 viewers congratulate him for his marriage and are glad he will remain at NBC10 for the immediate future.