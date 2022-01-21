Keely Arthur Wiki: Facts about the WRAL Reporter

About Keely Arthur Age 31 Years Birth May 13, 1990 Illinois Gender Female Siblings Megan Arthur (Sister) Parents Dave Arthur, Tina Arthur Nationality American Job News Anchor Alumni University of Wisconsin-Madison Works For WRAL

Keely Arthur is the recent addition to WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina. With veteran anchor, Monica Laliberte stepping back from her on-air role, the lineup changes on 5 On Your Side have promoted Keely Arthur to lead reporter. She’s already done groundbreaking coverage since arriving in Raleigh and is set for great things. For those whoa re discovering this inspiring reporter now, we have her background in this Keely Arthur wiki.

Keely Arthur’s Family

Keely Arthur was born on May 13, 1990 and hails from Illinois. She grew up in a suburb of Chicago.

She is one of two daughters born to Dave and Tina Arthur. While her parents are in Chicago, her sister, Megan is in Arizona.

Keely Arthur’s Career

Keely Arthur moved from her homestate to Wisconsin when she enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2009. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and history in 2013.

She began her career soon after in Wisconsin, initially as a fill-in anchor and general assignment reporter at WKBT News 8 in La Crosse.

From 2015 to 2020, Arthur was working with WISC in Madison. She started as a reporter and later anchored the morning show on weekends.

Arthur moved to North Carolina and has been part of the WRAL team since May 2020. While in Raleigh, she covered hurricanes, educational issues, the ongoing pandemic, and even got tear-gassed on air while covering the local protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

WRAL veteran anchor, Monica Laliberte stepped back from broadcast for a corporate role this month. to fill the gap left by Laliberte, Keely Arthur was promoted to lead reporter on 5 On Your Side.

Keely Arthur’s Relationship

The journalist’s social media posts indicate that she is in a relationship. However, her boyfriend currently remains unidentified.