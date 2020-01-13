About Kayla Nicole Age 27 Years Birth November 2, 1992 California Gender Female Siblings Layla Curry, Jayda Curry, Sidney Brown Parents Robin Brooks Curry, Roosevelt Brown Nationality American Job Sports Reporter Alumni Pepperdine University Boyfriend Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be blazing a path all the way to the Super Bowl this season. So the attention is on their tight end, Travis Kelce. Despite a hamstring injury, there’s nothing that can stop Kelce from joining his team in the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans. While the Chiefs are one step away from the Super Bowl, the team’s WAGs play a big role in cheering them on. Kelce and his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole Brown, are still going strong, with many wondering if she’ll soon be his wife. And her job possibly keeps her close to her man. If you haven’t caught up with Travis Kelce’s love life yet, our Kayla Nicole Brown wiki is the perfect primer for you.

Kayla Nicole Brown Comes from a Blended Family

Born on November 2, 1992, Kayla Nicole Brown is the eldest daughter of Roosevelt Brown and Robin Brooks Curry. She was born and raised in California and is based in Corona.

Kayla’s parents have been separated for years now. Roosevelt married Cathie Jones Bellard, who has two daughters from a previous relationship, too. Through her father’s current marriage, Kayla has a younger sister, Sidney, and both daughters are adored by Roosevelt.

Happy happy Birthday to my first born Diva Kayla Brown…I wish you Heaven. Love You Always Posted by Roosevelt Brown on Friday, November 2, 2018

Robin also married one Gary Curry and has three younger daughters with her current husband. From the looks of it, Kayla is close to her younger half-sisters, who are making a name for themselves as athletes.

Brown Is a Sports Reporter

Kayla Nicole Brown was a competitor in the pageant circuit, making it to the Top 20 of Miss California 2013 and Top 10 of Miss California USA 2012. She’s also been named first runner-up Miss Malibu 2013, second runner-up in Miss Southern Coast Regional 2012, and third runner-up Miss Malibu 2012.

Along with pageants, she also had a foot in the modeling industry. But her beautiful pictorials on Instagram seem to give the wrong impression to few. So she set the record straight that she’s more than a pretty face on Instagram.

In a sassy post, Brown revealed she has bachelor of arts in journalism with an emphasis in political science from Pepperdine University. In 2015, she was also working at CBS radio station 92.3.

This L.A. native’s Instagram bio reads she’s an “On-Camera Host,” with experience reporting for the “NBA, BET, Global Grind, HotNewHipHop, XONecole, All Def Digital, BallisLife.” She used to be a reporter assigned to the Lakers and even had her parents attending Lakers games.

Kelce Was on a Dating Reality Show before Dating Brown

The Chiefs’ tight end was the star of a Bachelor-esque reality show, Catching Kelce, in 2016, where hopeful women from every state competed to be Kelce’s girlfriend. At the end of the show, he chose a woman named Maya Benberry, from Kentucky, to be his girlfriend. But their relationship didn’t last.

Kelce and Benberry confirmed their break-up in January 2017, and five months later, Kelce appeared to have moved on. He posted a picture on Instagram of him attending teammate Jeremy Maclin’s wedding with a new, gorgeous woman.

The Internet went wild with speculation, especially since she was his plus-one to a teammate’s wedding. Kelce’s fans soon found out that his date to Maclin’s wedding was Kayla Nicole Brown.

The entertainment reporter and her NFL beau are still going strong. Kelce has even hung out with Brown’s dad and her nephews.

Brown’s only connection to Kansas City is Kelce, but she’s always cheering him on and showing her love for him on Instagram. Most recently, they welcomed 2020 together.

