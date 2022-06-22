Who Is Katya Suh? Meet NFL Pro Ndamukong Suh’s Wife

Ndamukong Suh doesn’t plan to retire from the NFL just yet. Nonetheless, the aggressive defensive tackle is known for his more refined tastes outside the sport. Ndamukong Suh’s wife, Katya Suh, is a former athlete who shares her husband’s business and wine savvy. Together, they’ve built quite the brand in the league and are #CoupleGoals among Bucs fans. Her background is worth the attention in this Katya Suh wiki.

Katya Suh’s Family and Ethnicity

Katarina “Katya” Suh (nee Leick) was born on March 17, 1991. She hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Katya is the eldest of three daughters born to Scott and Malia Leick. She and her sisters, Marissa and Kiera, have a mixed heritage.

Katya revealed that while her full name is a mix of Russian and German, she is African-American and Irish. She’s shown pride in her biracial heritage often on social media.

Katya Suh’s Education and Career

After graduating from Park High School in Minnesota, Katya Suh attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 2009 to 2011. As a standout basketball player, she fielded offers from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as well as the University of Rhode Island, Drake University, Boston College, South Dakota State University, and Creighton University before committing to Nebraska. She played two seasons there before transferring.

Katya redshirted her first season at Kansas State University in 2011 and had to sit out the following season due to a torn ACL. She played in the 2013 season and received her degree in mass communications and journalism that year.

She started her broadcasting career in 2014 in Kansas as a morning anchor at Topeka’s KSNT. After 2016, she changed her career path to real estate.

Katya has been a licensed real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty since 2016 and Compass since 2018. She also serves as the CEO of Kalon Media.

Katya Suh and Ndamukong Suh’s Relationship and Kids

Oregon native Ndamukong Suh played college football for the Cornhuskers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. There, he met basketball player and future wife Katya.

Suh proposed to his college sweetheart in France in May 2019. The following year, Katya and Ndamukong were married on May 23, 2020. They had a Zoom wedding due to the global pandemic. The Bucs defensive tackle’s teammates couldn’t be a part of the wedding, but they celebrated the newlyweds on social media.

Ndamukong and Katya Suh welcomed their twin boys, Kingston Rudolph Bongjo Suh and Khari David Fombuh Suh, on March 26, 2021.

In addition to being longtime partners, newlyweds, and new parents, Katya and Ndamukong also have a unique brand within the league. The Suhs are wine enthusiasts, real estate investors, and operate the Generals Restaurant Group.

The family lives in Portland in a home with a custom 3,500-bottle wine cellar designed by Katya. Together they collect rare varieties of wines.