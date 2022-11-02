Meet Katrina Marchand, the Wife of Boston Bruins Pro Brad Marchand

About Katrina Marchand Known As Katrina Sloane, Katrina Gil Age 35 Years Birth November 24, 1986 Rhode Island Spouse Brad Marchand (2015-present) Children Sloane (born August 5, 2009), Sawyer (born July 17, 2017), Rue (born February 2022) Siblings Kevin Sloane Gil Parents Kathleen Sloane Walden (Mother), Chris Walden (Father) Nationality American Alumni Suffolk University

A hip surgery could change the trajectory of Brad Marchand’s NHL career. While Boston Bruins fans keep an eye out for the alternate captain, they’re also attentive to his home life. Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand is no stranger to the NHL WAG community. She’s not only been present at most of her husband’s games, she’s involved in his entrepreneurial ventures and is also his biggest cheerleader. We delve into her background in this Katrina Marchand wiki.

Katrina Marchand’s Family

Katrina Sloane (occasionally referred to as Katrina Sloane Gil in Boston media) was born on November 24, 1986 and hails from Bristol, Rhode Island. She is one of two children born to Kathleen Sloane Walden and Chris Walden.

She has a brother, Kevin Sloane Gil, who is a technical designer based in Rhode Island.

Advertisement

Katrina Marchand’s Education and Career

Katrina Sloane attended Suffolk University from 2004 to 2008. There’s no record of her career after college.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Marchand (@kasloane)

Advertisement

Brad Marchand collaborated with his Bruins teammate, Kevan Miller to launch their outdoor lifestyle brand, March & Mill Co. The brand encompasses fan merchandise, apparel, and even a YouTube reality series.

Advertisement

Katrina, who studied entrepreneurship at college, is apparently involved in the operations and promotion of M&MCo.

The NHL pro’s family have a home building and design business, Marchand Homes based in Canada. Katrina too utilises her real estate and design expertise in the same business.

Katrina Marchand and Brad Marchand’s Kids

Katrina Gil has a son named Sloane from a previous relationship. He was born on August 5, 2009.

Advertisement

It’s unknown when and how Brad Marchand began dating Katrina. From their social media, it’s clear that he has a strong bond with Sloane who calls him dad. Sloane was also a special part of the wedding party when Brad Marchand and Katrina Gil married in September 2015.

Also Read: Meet Houston Astros Lance McCullers Jr’s Wife, Kara Mccullers

They welcomed their first child together (second for Katrina), a daughter named Sawyer on July 17, 2017. Their younger daughter, Rue, was born in February 2022.