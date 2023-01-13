Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Oregon Meteorologist Going?

Residents of Bend, Oregon have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcast career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next step of her career. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.

Katie Zuniga Bids Farewell to KTVZ

Katie Zuniga’s initial career was as an event planner. She ran an event and wedding planning business full-time from 2004 to 2015. Among her earliest broadcast experience, she used her event organizing expertise to produce a wedding planning segment on KATU Channel 2.

After that, she attended Clackamas Community College and received a degree in digital media communications and journalism in 2017. She started her career at KTVZ that same year.

She was an intern at first and advanced to newscast producer, reporter and anchor. She went back to school in 2019 and completed her bachelors degree in geosciences and broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University in 2022.



Since 2020, Zuniga has been covering weather on the evening newscasts since 2020. With the New Year, the meteorologist broke the news about a new career opportunity.

Zuniga’s last day on air on NewsChannel 21 was on January 6. After wrapping up her last weathercast in Bend, she is heading to Portland.

Zuniga revealed on social media that she accepted a job in the weather team at KPTV Fox 12 in Portland. She starts there later this month and is yet to give details.

She expressed her gratitude to her colleagues at KTVZ and the Bend community for their support in the past half decade here. While they were sad to see her go, her viewers wish her well.