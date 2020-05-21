About Katie Laura Peterson Age 32 Years Birth June 19, 1987 Gender Female Siblings Paul Peterson Jr. Parents Paul Peterson Sr., Karen Peterson Address California Country United States Nationality American Job Actress, Influencer Alumni University of Mississippi, Pope John Paul II High School Hometown Boca Raton, Florida Movies Girls Gone Dead Fiancé Jesse McCartney

If Katie Peterson isn’t on your radar, you’re missing out on a fun Internet personality. The actress-turned-influencer has been dating former teen heartthrob Jesse McCartney for years, and they’ll soon tie the knot. Meanwhile, his wife-to-be is displaying her creativity and talents on social media as they both spend time together self-isolating. If you haven’t caught up with Jesse McCartney’s fiancée yet, our Katie Peterson wiki will get you to follow her online.

Katie Peterson Graduated from Ole Miss

Katie Laura Peterson was born on June 19, 1987 to Paul Peterson Sr. and Karen Peterson. The family, including Katie’s brother Paul Peterson Jr., is based in Boca Raton, Florida, where they own a wholesale florist business.

After graduating from Pope John Paul II High School, Katie Peterson went on to attend the University of Mississippi. She graduated in 2009 with a degree in broadcast journalism and Spanish.

Peterson has since shifted base to California in pursuit of her entertainment career.

Peterson Is an Actress & Rising Influencer

Katie Peterson has been in showbiz since 2006, with minor appearances in movies. Her first major role was in the 2012 horror comedy, Girls Gone Dead. Since then, she has played unnamed characters in Step Up: Revolution, Victorious, Graceland, and Happily Divorced, among others.

Most recently, Peterson appeared in McCartney’s 2019 music video for “Wasted.”

The couple got creative during this self-isolation period and made a small YouTube series, The Quarantined Couple, on McCartney’s channel.

While Peterson’s acting resume doesn’t have many major credits yet, she has successfully turned the Internet’s attention to her into a career. Peterson is now an online influencer under her self-made brand, “Rebel Blonde.”

This Rebel Blonde gives ideas and inspiration for a creative lifestyle. Peterson features DIY projects, southern-style cooking recipes, makeup and fashion ideas, and stories about her life with a touring musician.

Her Instagram following is around the 30k mark, and growing. Though it’s not as significant as other influencers on the platform, Peterson has multiple endorsement deals and sponsored content. It’s estimated that she earns between $150.00 and $250.00 per sponsored post.

Peterson & McCartney Are Engaged

Jesse McCartney’s romantic history boasts (former) teen stars like himself, including Brenda Song, Danielle Panabaker, Katie Cassidy, Sara Paxton, and a few others. He was even romantically linked to Miley Cyrus and also dated her cousin, Maddie Cyrus.

The “Beautiful Soul” singer has been dating Katie Peterson since 2012. But it wasn’t until 2013 that they made their relationship public.

They were celebrating seven years together in September 2019 when McCartney popped the question. The longtime couple and their friends were at Wolfgang Puck’s CUT in the Beverly Wilshire when McCartney reportedly got down on one knee and proposed.

“The whole restaurant fell silent as he asked her to marry him and went into loud applause and cheered when she said yes! Chef Wolfgang Puck himself was also at the restaurant making his rounds when it happened. The couple celebrated with drinks as the night went on,” a source said.

The couple plans to get married in spring 2021 and have decided on the venue. But McCartney said that wedding planning has hit a roadblock during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, they are putting on hilarious skits from their L.A. home for The Quarantined Couple on social media.

