Katie Dell Smith Wiki: Facts About Morgan Wallen’s Ex and Baby Mama

About Katie Dell Smith Gender Female Children Indigo Wilder Parents Cynthia Smith Address Knoxville, Tennessee Country United States Nationality American Birthday November 13 Hometown Key West, Florida

KT Smith’s relationship with country music’s rising star, Morgan Wallen was on the downlow. So his fans were surprised to find out that Katie Dell Smith has given birth to their child. The couple had recently broken up after a three-year long engagement that they kept fairly private. Now everyone is curious about who KT Smith is. So we’ve got KT Smith’s wiki for everything on Morgan Wallen’s baby mama.

KT Smith’s Family

Born Katie Dell Smith, this Florida native celebrates her birthday on November 13. She is originally from Key West while her mother, Cynthia Smith resides in Labelle.

Advertisement

KT has at least one brother she grew up with. She lived in Jacksonville and West Palm Beach too.

Smith moved to Knoxville, Tennessee where she studied at South Doyle High School till 2013. Knoxville has been her home for several years now. She’s occasionally seen promoting a local store, She Shed Boutique on social media.

Also Read: Chyna Santana – Facts About Moneybagg Yo’s Baby Mama

KT Smith and Morgan Wallen’s Relationship

Country musician, Morgan Wallen was in a relationship with KT Smith until very recently. They were engaged and even set up a wedding registry in 2017.

Advertisement

But at some point, their low-key relationship went downhill. An occasional blogger, Smith shared in her May 2020 post “the past three + years I’ve been tremendously hurt in a relationship.”

Advertisement

She didn’t reveal any details or names. But said the relationship was emotionally abusive as she felt the need to be perfect all the time.

“After I got pregnant and everything came to an actual end, not just an on and off thing- I saw my heart crumble into a million pieces. It’s when you know how much better you deserve, but you still look at someone like they hung the moon and stars- because although I loved him.. it was not reciprocated & that was the most hurtful thing about it,” she wrote.

Smith focused on her pregnancy after breaking up with Wallen. She shared snaps from her pregnancy, including her baby shower and moments before she gave birth.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who Is Bow Wow & Future’s Baby Mama? Wiki & Facts about Joie Chavis

Their son, Indigo Wilder was born in Nashville on July 10. The new parents shared the news of their son’s birth on their respective social media pages.

Don’t Miss: Facts about Jamie Foxx’s Baby Mama, Connie Kline