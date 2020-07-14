Katie Dell Smith Wiki: Facts About Morgan Wallen’s Ex and Baby Mama

|About Katie Dell Smith
KT Smith’s relationship with country music’s rising star, Morgan Wallen was on the downlow. So his fans were surprised to find out that Katie Dell Smith has given birth to their child. The couple had recently broken up after a three-year long engagement that they kept fairly private. Now everyone is curious about who KT Smith is. So we’ve got KT Smith’s wiki for everything on Morgan Wallen’s baby mama.
KT Smith’s Family
Born Katie Dell Smith, this Florida native celebrates her birthday on November 13. She is originally from Key West while her mother, Cynthia Smith resides in Labelle.
Posted by Cynthia Smith on Tuesday, December 25, 2018
KT has at least one brother she grew up with. She lived in Jacksonville and West Palm Beach too.
Smith moved to Knoxville, Tennessee where she studied at South Doyle High School till 2013. Knoxville has been her home for several years now. She’s occasionally seen promoting a local store, She Shed Boutique on social media.
KT Smith and Morgan Wallen’s Relationship
Country musician, Morgan Wallen was in a relationship with KT Smith until very recently. They were engaged and even set up a wedding registry in 2017.
But at some point, their low-key relationship went downhill. An occasional blogger, Smith shared in her May 2020 post “the past three + years I’ve been tremendously hurt in a relationship.”
She didn’t reveal any details or names. But said the relationship was emotionally abusive as she felt the need to be perfect all the time.
“After I got pregnant and everything came to an actual end, not just an on and off thing- I saw my heart crumble into a million pieces. It’s when you know how much better you deserve, but you still look at someone like they hung the moon and stars- because although I loved him.. it was not reciprocated & that was the most hurtful thing about it,” she wrote.
Smith focused on her pregnancy after breaking up with Wallen. She shared snaps from her pregnancy, including her baby shower and moments before she gave birth.
Their son, Indigo Wilder was born in Nashville on July 10. The new parents shared the news of their son’s birth on their respective social media pages.
View this post on Instagram
when you pray for God to send someone who reciprocates your love for them- and he sends you the most perfect version of that.. . . Yesterday was nothing short of complete bliss.. ✨♥️ Indie Wilder you are your mama’s answered prayer times infinity and the cutest little human ham hunk I’ve ever laid eyes on. #6lbs13oz #IndigoWilder #INDIEFEST2020
