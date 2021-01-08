Katia Reguero Wiki: Facts about Francisco Lindor’s Fiancée

About Katia Reguero Inserni Age 26 Years Birth April 9, 1994 Aguadilla, Puerto Rico Gender Female Children Baby K, (Dec 2020) Siblings Nika Reguero Inserni, Jan Paul Reguero Parents Maria Luisa Inserni-Milam, Juan Reguero Alumni St. Mary’s University Ethnicity Puerto Rican In Relationship Francisco Lindor

MLB shortstop Francisco Lindor was sent to the New York Mets by the Cleveland Indians. So a big move is in order for Lindor and his wife-to-be. Lindor and his fiancée, Katia Reguero, are new parents who started 2021 as an engaged couple. This Katia Reguero wiki reveals more about their relationship and family.

Katia Reguero’s Family

Katia Reguero Inserni was born on April 9, 1994. The Puerto Rican native is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

She is one of three children born to Maria Luisa Inserni-Milam and Juan Reguero. Her mother Maria is a lawyer in their home country.

Katia; her sister, Nika Reguero Inserni; and their brother, Jan Paul Reguero, grew up in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Jan played baseball in their home country and at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas.

Katia’s Instagram stories reveals that she underwent an unspecified surgery a few days before her 25th birthday. She had an organ removed, but details are not known.

Katia Reguero’s Education

Katia Reguero currently resides in the U.S. Both she and her brother are graduates of St. Mary’s University.

Katia earned her BA in international relations and affairs in 2018. She also worked in the athletics department there.

According to her LinkedIn, Reguero wants to study law and pursue a legal career like her mother. She has interned at law firms as well.

Reguero is also a classical violinist. She shares some of her performances on Instagram.

Katia Reguero and Francisco Lindor’s Relationship

After Francisco Lindor broke up with Nilmarie Huertas, he began dating Katia Reguero. The Puerto Rican shortstop and Reguero have been together since at least early 2020, when she first appeared on Lindor’s Instagram.

They welcomed their daughter, whom they address as Baby K, in December 2020, in time for Christmas. Around that time, Lindor popped the question to Reguero on December 27, 2020. They announced their engagement on their respective Instagram pages on January 7.

