Rush Limbaugh, a conservative radio host, revealed that he was diagnosed with lung cancer. He announced it on his radio show on February 3, adding that he would miss a few shows in the future because of treatments. The oftentimes controversial radio personality has been married four times and has no children. Rush Limbaugh’s current wife, Kathryn Adams, has been at the focus of the attention since her husband’s cancer diagnosis. While he expressed that he has the support of his family and friends, he didn’t mention his wife by name. Nonetheless, she’s probably by her husband’s side as he fights the disease, while also staying low-key, as she tends to. Our Kathryn Adams Limbaugh wiki turns the spotlight onto this political commentator’s wife.

Kathryn Limbaugh’s Father Was in the Navy

Born Kathryn Rogers on December 18, 1976, she’s one of four children born to Penny and Richard Rogers. She was born in Massachusetts and was raised overseas wherever her parents’ jobs took them.

Richard Douglas Rogers from Ohio graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy alongside the late Senator John McCain. He was once assigned to oversee a submarine squad at Pearl Harbor. He later left the Navy and joined a company that often sent him on overseas business trips.

His wife Penny worked for the State Department as a diplomat and held several posts around the world. Penny’s husband and kids would join her on her overseas assignments, where Richard would serve as a financial adviser for the embassies there.

Because of her parents’ jetsetting lifestyle, Kathryn had lived in Brazil as a baby and learned Portuguese. She has reportedly lived and worked in over 40 countries in her lifetime. She even assisted military doctors on MEDEVAC missions in West Africa when she was only 15 and survived two bouts of near-fatal cerebral malaria.

Her parents made Honolulu, Hawaii their home base when not on their global assignments. Her father passed away there in 2017, at the age of 81, of pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his children, including Kathryn, her brothers Richard Jr. and Jonathan, and sister Wendy Hazel.

In case you have no idea how distinguished Kathryn’s family is, she’s a direct descendant of the early U.S. presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams.

Kathryn Was a Party Planner When She Met Rush Limbaugh

When Kathryn Rogers met thrice-divorced Rush Limbaugh, she was working as a party planner in Florida. Limbaugh has called Palm Beach his home since 1996.

His first marriage was to Roxy Maxine McNeely, a sales secretary at a Kansas City, Missouri radio station. He was 26 when they married on September 24, 1977, but they divorced in 1980.

He later married Michelle Sixta, a college student and usherette at the Kansas City Royals Stadium Club, in 1983. They divorced in 1993 and both remarried soon enough.

Limbaugh met Marta Fitzgerald, an aerobics instructor on the online service CompuServe in 1990. They married on May 27, 1994 and were together for a decade before Limbaugh announced they were divorcing on his radio show in 2004.

He briefly dated then-CNN news anchor Daryn Kagan after his third divorce until 2006. He went on to meet Kathryn Rogers (who’s 25 years his junior) and they began dating in 2007.

Rush Limbaugh walked down the aisle for the fourth time on June 5, 2010 with Kathryn, and it seems the fourth time’s the charm. Elton John reportedly performed at their reception for an alleged fee of $1.0 million. However, Limbaugh denied the million-dollar figure was accurate.

Sharing a laugh with Elton John backstage before his performance. Posted by Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday, August 11, 2010

Kathryn and Rush Are Business Partners

Growing up a global citizen, Kathryn developed the panache to engage diplomats, businesspeople, and military officials. Her experiences in West Africa also led to her working with a foundation that helps underprivileged children in North America and Africa have access to education.

The Limbaughs set up KAHRL (Kathryn and Rush Hudson Limbaugh) Holdings, through which they launched a line of bottled iced tea brand called Two if by Tea. The beverage company has often donated to military and other philanthropic causes.

Rush Limbaugh is also the author of several books, including the children’s adventure book series, Rush Revere. Kathryn has co-authored the five books in the series with the radio host.

