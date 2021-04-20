About Katherine Ellis Carttar Age 38 Years Birth November 3, 1982 Lawrence, Kansas and Massachusetts Spouse Quinton Lucas 9th Apr 2021- now Children Bennett Siblings Elizabeth Carttar, Patrick Carttar Parents Paul Carttar, Mary Frances Ellis Address Kansas City, Missouri Job Director of economic development Alumni Wellesley High School, Massachusetts, Boston College, University College Dublin, Ireland Awards Cookingham-Noll Fellowship Works For Unified Government Of Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County Worked for American Jazz Museum as development manager (2008-10) City of Edwardsville, Kansas as management analyst (2010-11) Kansas City’s economic development analyst and AdvanceKC coordinator (2012-15)

Kansas City’s Mayor, Quinton Lucas became a husband and father in April 2021. The city’s new First Lady, Katherine Carttar, is also in public administration and has been with Lucas long before he was mayor. He announced the birth of their child on his official social media profiles along with revealing the news that he married his longtime girlfriend. Kansas City residents are ecstatic about the newlyweds and also curious about Mayor Lucas’ wife. So we reveal all the details on her in this Katherine Carttar wiki.

Katherine Carttar’s Family

Katherine Ellis Carttar was born on November 3, 1982 and currently based in Kansas City, Missouri. Her family also has roots in Lawrence, Kansas and Massachusetts. She is the oldest of three children born to Paul Carttar and Mary Frances Ellis.

Paul Carttar is no stranger to Kansas City. The Stanford alum has worked with the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation among other organizations and is the co-founder of The Bridgespan Group, that provides management consulting to non-profits. He was also an analyst and assistant economist for the US Senate Budget Committee.

Katherine’s younger sister, Elizabeth, was based in Berlin, Germany for her job. Their brother, Patrick, is an engineer with E. A. Bonelli + Associates, Inc. in Colorado.



Katherine Carttar’s Career

Cartarr graduated from Wellesley High School in Massachusetts and attended Boston College where she was part of the campus a capella group and also studied abroad at the University College Dublin in Ireland. She graduated with a BA in economics and history in 2005.

Soon after, Carttar went to Guatemala where she served with the Peace Corps. She was an agriculture marketing specialist there for more than two years.

Upon her return to the USA, Carttar moved to Kansas City, Missouri. She was the development manager of the American Jazz Museum from 2008 to 2010.

Carttar began pursuing her masters degree in public administration at the University of Kansas in 2010. She also scored a part-time job as a management analyst with the City of Edwardsville, Kansas from 2010 to 2011.

Carttar’s work with Kansas City, Missouri began in 2011 when she earned the Cookingham-Noll Fellowship and was working with the local government from 2011 to 2013. During that time she earned her masters degree in 2012.

From 2013 to 2015, she served as Kansas City’s economic development analyst and AdvanceKC coordinator. She was later the city’s development specialist till 2018.

Katherine Carttar has been worked with the Unified Government Of Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County since 2018. She is currently the director of economic development.



Katherine Carttar and Quinton Lucas’ Relationship

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has been in a relationship with fellow government official, Katherine Carttar before he served in the city’s highest public office. Carttar had displayed her support for him on social media during the 2019 mayoral elections too.

Carttar and Lucas married on April 9, 2021 on the downlow. The same month they welcomed their first child together, a son named Bennett.

Mayor Lucas announced the birth of their child and wedding on May 19 through social media. Their son faced some unspecified medical complications at birth and was in neonatal intensive care. But from the sound of the mayor’s post, it seems that Katherine and Bennett are healthy and safe now.