Kane Brown’s Wife: Katelyn Jae Wiki, Age & Facts About The Singer-Songwriter

About Katelyn Jae Known As Katelyn Krapf Age 27 Years Birth June 19, 1992 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Gender Female Spouse Kane Brown October 2018 - Present Children Kingsley Rose Brown Parents Karen Cerami Gerlach Address Nashville, Tennessee Country United States Nationality American Job Singer-Songwriter Alumni West Chester University

Kane Brown’s Thanksgiving was undoubtedly a very special celebration for the family this year. The country music star and his wife, Katelyn Jae, welcomed their first child together in October 2019. This Thanksgiving marked the first time their family would see their little bundle of joy. Brown and Jae, who have proven how smitten they are with each other, are one of the cutest love stories in country music. It makes this Katelyn Jae wiki all the more special!

Katelyn Jae Is from Philadelphia

Born on June 19, 1992, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Katelyn Krapf and her two brothers grew up in Chester Springs, a suburb of Philadelphia. She went on to graduate from West Chester University of Pennsylvania in 2014.

Her parents separated and her mother, Karen Cerami Gerlach remarried Jim Gerlach, a former U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 6th congressional district who retired from the Congress after six terms.

From a young age, Katelyn showed a talent and inclination for music. When she was only 11 years old, her choir teacher noticed she had all the makings of a professional when Jae performed her own rendition of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

The easier days ❤️ Posted by KatelynJae on Thursday, December 8, 2016

On this teacher’s suggestion, her parents signed her up for piano and vocal lessons. Thanks to that teacher who saw her talent, she pursued a path in music under the name Katelyn Jae.

Jae Is a Singer-Songwriter

While in college, Jae turned her energy towards singing and songwriting. She secured a position in the top five at the 2008 International Model and Talent Association conference and represented the U.S. in the 2010/2011 Avon Voices Global Singing Talent Search.

She has been keeping at her music dreams since 2002. She auditioned for American Idol and The Voice and also performed at sporting events. She won on the first season of YOBI.tv and MySpace’s “Take the Stage” contest.

Awesome night in Orlando!!!!! See u soon Atlanta!!!!! Posted by KatelynJae on Monday, July 20, 2015

Along her journey, her family was reportedly swindled out of $20,000 by a fake recording producer. But that didn’t deter her from her dreams. Music mogul Johnny Wright, who has worked with the likes of Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, Sean Combs, and more, signed her to his label.

Jae has worked hard for her singing career, taking the help of her voice coach Kelly Woolfrey, and with experts like RAab Stevenson, Mark Goff, and the artist development team at Pop Nation’s Florida compound.

Wright was the co-executive producer of her debut EP titled Finally. She went on to release music videos for her songs, “24KT” and “Perfect.”

Brown Announced Their Engagement during a Concert

Music seemed to have brought Jae and Brown together, as the “One Thing Right” crooner recalled, “She came to one of my shows and the first time I saw her it was the shy giddiness.” He further said, “I didn’t know what was going to happen. She lived in Orlando [and] was in Miami. I messaged her on Instagram the next night and said, ‘Hey, when are we going to hang out?’ and flew her down and she hasn’t left since.”

Brown made his relationship social media official in early 2017 and got engaged that Easter Sunday (April 16). Oddly enough, Brown proposed while they were watching The Amityville Horror.

Brown posted this happy news on his Instagram account, but deleted it soon after due to his fans’ negative comments. Brown nonetheless announced his engagement to Jae during a concert in April 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He said, “It’s hard to do this job—you know, there’s girls involved—you’ve got to stay out of trouble, it’s really hard. Some people found out on Instagram today, and I had to delete this video… I just got engaged to a girl from Philadelphia two days ago. This is my first time making this announcement, but we’re in Philly, so I thought I had to go ahead and make the announcement. So thank you, Philadelphia.”

Shortly after their engagement, Brown spoke about his new fiancee, saying, “She’s a sweet girl. She’s from Philadelphia, and we’ve been dating almost … it’s going to be eight months coming up. You know, being on the road, we did 200 shows in 2016. You get lonely… Whenever she’s out with me, I just have a good time. And she makes me happy. I’m never depressed when she’s around me.”

Brown and Jae Have a Daughter

While their engagement initially received negative attention, this adorable couple has since won over naysayers with their cute social media displays of affection. They looked even more smitten when Jae featured in Brown’s music video for “What’s Mine Is Yours.”

They tied the knot on October 12, 2018, in Nashville. Jae’s brothers and Brown’s bandmates were part of the ceremony.

In April 2019, Brown ecstatically revealed they were expecting their first child together. He announced it was a girl at the Billboard Music Awards the next month. They welcomed their daughter, Kingsley Rose Brown, on October 29, 2019.

Brown hasn’t made any secret of how much he’s enjoying fatherhood. While he’s loathed to leave his daughter and wife behind when he kickstarts his tour soon, he has made arrangements for Katelyn and Kingsley to join him on the later dates.

