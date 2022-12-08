Meet Wellness Influencer Kat Matutina, Comedian Zack Fox’s Girlfriend

About Kat Matutina Known As Mayumi Matutina, DJ Pickpocket Age 41 Years Birth December 26, 1980 Houston, Texas Siblings Robin Matutina Parents Lizy Matutina (Mother), Rene Matutina (Father) Address California Nationality American Job Social Media Influencer/Entrepreneur Owns ASS CAMP, Mayumi Goods, Mayumi Skin Ethnicity Filipina

Zack Fox is known for being funny, making good music, and some interesting artwork. Of course he’s dating another multi-hyphenate like Kat Matutina. DJ Pickpocket aka Mayumi Matutina is also known as Zack Fox’s girlfriend and a wellness revolutionary. From music and social media content to health and beauty, Matutina has covered it all successfully. She’s already an inspiration to her followers but for those who still haven’t looked up the Mayumi Goods maven, we give you reason to click that follow button with this Kat Matutina wiki.

Kat Matutina’s Family

Kat Matutina, also famous as Mayumi Matutina and DJ Pickpocket, was born on December 26, 1980. She was born in Houston, Texas and grew up in California. Matutina is of Filipino descent.

She is one of two children born to Liza and Rene Matutina. Her mother, Liza, was 18 when she married, moved to the US and had Kat. Kat has often spoken about all the sacrifices and hard work their parents put in to raise her and her brother, Robin.

Kat’s father, Rene, battled leukemia when she was 14. That inspired Kat to improve hers and her family’s health through diet and lifestyle changes. She would study holistic nutrition since then which would eventually lead to a successful career.

Kat Matutina’s Education and Career

Kat Matutina has established herself as a wellness influencer and entrepreneur. Few are aware that she’s also a fitness instructor, music curator, event coordinator, social media marketing manager, and podcast host among other things.

She studied holistic nutrition at the Natural Gourmet Cookery School & Institute for Food & Health from 2003 to 2004 and attended the San Francisco School of Massage from 2009 to 2010. During that time she had sales and staffing jobs.

What started as collecting vinyl records as a child became Kat’s job at only 15, booking and promoting shows from her teens. She continues to DJ at events to this day.

She was leading corporate teams at Whole Foods from 2003 to 2013. Matutina founded and operated a creative content management agency, Donuts, parallelly till 2015. She similarly handled artist and brand development at DISTLL from 2014 to 2017 and events and social media management at Restless Nites from 2015 to 2020.

Matutina has had multiple jobs at different organisations at the same time but she’d become well-known on the cybersphere with Mayumi Goods, a line of organic skincare, non-toxic candles and hand-made houseware. What started as creating custom skincare products for birthday presents for friends turned into Mayumi Skin.

Kat Matutina would combine a holistic approach to wellness with her cool taste in music to establish ASS CAMP. The project makes workouts fun with great music and a party ambience as well as supported with pre and post workout routines like organic tonics and smoothies.

Kat Matutina and Zack Fox’s Relationship

Kat Matutina and Zack Fox have their own spaces on social media and ran in the same music circles. After months of exchanging comments under each other’s posts, Fox invited Matutina to one of his shows.

Their common love for music and their respective diverse knowledge in genres brought them together. They had their first date in 2018 and have been together since then.

When Fox’s comedic career took him to New York, their relationship was long-distance. Matutina would then travel with him on his stand-up tour and their relationship made it through the close quarters of a cramped tour bus stronger. During the pandemic, Fox moved to L.A. to live with his girlfriend.