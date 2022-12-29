Meet Kasey Morano, the Fiancée of Cardinals QB Trace McSorley

Trace McSorley’s NFL career is on the rise, and he’s a viral TikTok sensation. Although it seems things couldn’t get any better for the quarterback, they just might. After announcing his engagement, the Arizona Cardinals star is going to be a married man in 2023. Trace McSorley’s fiancée, Kasey Morano, is also a former outstanding Nittany Lions athlete, just like her future husband. So we reveal more about Trace McSorley’s wife-to-be’s background in this Kasey Morano wiki.

About Kasey Morano Known As Kasandra Dean Morano Age 26 Years Birth January 8, 1996 New Jersey Siblings Gregory Morano, Mason Morano, Madison Morano Parents Doobie Morano (Mother), Greg Morano (Father) Nationality American Alumni Eastern Regional High School, Penn State University

Kasey Morano’s Family

Born Kasandra Dean Morano on January 8, 1996, she often goes by Kasey Morano. She’s a native of New Jersey and most recently lives in Virginia.

Kasey is one of four children born to Greg and Doobie Morano. The Moranos are quite the athletic family—Greg Morano played football at West Chester, and Doobie played field hockey at Lock Haven.

Advertisement

Even Kasey’s siblings are athletes. Her brother, Gregory Morano, played football at Penn State. Meanwhile, their sister, Madison Morano, played field hockey at Penn State, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trace McSorley (@tmcsorley_9)

Advertisement

Kasey Morano’s Education and Career

Like her mom, Kasey Morano also played field hockey. While a student at Eastern Regional High School, she played with the U.S. U-17 Junior National Team in 2013 in Holland and the Junior Olympics in 2011 and 2012.

Advertisement

Other than state championships, she was part of the gold medal-winning team at the Disney Festival in 2009 and silver in 2010 and 2012. On the club level, her team won gold at the National Festival in 2011, 2012, and 2013.

After graduating high school in 2014, Morano enrolled at Penn State like her brother. She was part of the Penn State field hockey roster from 2014 to 2016. Kasey and her sister, Madison, also briefly played on the same team.

Kasey Morano and Trace McSorley’s Relationship

Virginia native Trace McSorley played college football for the Penn State Nittany Lions while pursuing degrees in accounting and journalism. He met fellow athlete Kasey Morano there, and they have been together since 2015.

Advertisement

The Baltimore Ravens picked McSorley in the 2019 NFL draft. While he currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals, Kasey Morano reportedly lives closer to his family in Virginia.

Also Read: Meet Texas Rangers Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife, Rebekah Eovaldi

McSorley proposed to Morano and announced their engagement on Instagram in June 2021. Currently, their wedding date is set for March 25, 2023.